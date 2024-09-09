Distractify
Selena Gomez Reveals She Can't Carry Her Children: "I Had to Grieve for a While"

"That was something I had to grieve for a while," Selena Gomez explained in the October 2024 issue of 'Vanity Fair.'

As she continues to build her billion-dollar empire, Selena Gomez is hoping to settle down and start a family of her own one day. In fact, in the October 2024 issue of Vanity Fair, the actor and singer discussed her future plans for motherhood.

In the interview, Selena openly shared details about her health and revealed that she is unable to carry children. When chatting with Vanity Fair, the Only Murders in the Building star excitedly chatted about starting a family. However, the discussion soon brought up a personal challenge she's been facing for quite some time.

Selena Gomez reveals she can't carry her own children.

"I haven't ever said this," she told the outlet, "but I unfortunately can't carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby's in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while."

Selena added, "It's not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone."

Despite this, the seven-time Emmy nominee feels she is in a "much better place" and says it's a "blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me."

"It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I'm one of those people," Selena said. "I'm excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don't care. It'll be mine. It'll be my baby."

For those who may have forgotten, the Rare Beauty founder has previously discussed her struggles with lupus, which she was diagnosed with in 2015. She also shared her bipolar diagnosis in April 2020 during an episode of Miley Cyrus' show Bright Minded.

