Erin Patterson, the Woman Known as the Mushroom Murderer, Is Going Away for a Very Long Time

An Australian woman known as the Mushroom Murderer has received her sentencing following a lengthy trial. Erin Patterson was convicted of three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, per The Guardian. Her weapon of choice was a beef wellington lunch laced with death cap mushrooms.

The 50-year-old mother of two fatally poisoned her estranged husband's parents, along with his aunt. Simon Patterson's uncle survived the poisoning. In June 2023, Patterson hosted the deadly meal six months after Simon accidentally made a change on his tax returns that affected his estranged wife's finances. Authorities believe that was part of Patterson's motive, which remains a mystery. Here's what we know about her sentencing.

Erin Patterson's sentencing means she will remain behind bars until her death.

Patterson has been sentenced to life in prison and will not be eligible for parole for 33 years. Justice Christopher Beale described Patterson's crimes as "horrendous" while agreeing with the prosecution regarding their recommendation of life without parole. "Only you know why you committed them," said Judge Beale to Patterson.

Patterson’s defense barrister, Colin Mandy SC, asked Judge Beale to consider how Beale would be treated based on her notoriety. She was already spending 22 hours alone in her cell. The prosecution agreed that the judge should consider how Patterson will suffer more due to her infamy. Judge Beale ultimately took these into consideration while handing down his sentencing, noting that Patterson had "effectively been held in solitary confinement."

Judge Beale also pointed out what Patterson's crimes did to her own children, saying she robbed them of their beloved grandparents. The woman known as the Mushroom Murderer has until Oct. 6 to appeal her conviction, sentence, or both. Patterson maintains her innocence.

Ian Wilkinson, the only survivor, spoke to press following Patterson's sentencing.

Ian Wilkinson, 71, lost his wife of 44 years, reports the BBC. Throughout the trial, he chose not to speak with the press but showed up to court every day, wearing the same black vest. Following Patterson's sentencing, Wilkinson took a moment to speak with members of the media outside the courthouse.

First, Wilkinson thanked the police for bringing to light the "truth of what happened to three good people. He also had kind words for the lawyers who tried the case, touching on their "hard work and perseverance." And finally, Wilkinson spoke about the medics who saved his life and who desperately tried to save the lives of the three others who did not make it, one of whom was his own wife.

Wilkinson spoke of his wife, Heather, whose absence he continues to feel. "The silence in our home is a daily reminder," he said. "[There's] nobody to share in life's daily tasks, which has taken much of the joy out of pottering around the house and the garden," explained Wilkinson. "Nobody to debrief with at the end of the day." He went on to say he feels "half alive without her."