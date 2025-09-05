Donna Adelson Was Found Guilty of Murdering Daughter's Ex — Is Wendi Adeslon Going to Be Charged? The wealthy matriarch was convicted on Sept. 4, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 5 2025, 4:12 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / ABC News

The matriarch of a wealthy Florida family, Donna Adelson, was found guilty of orchestrating the murder of her daughter's ex-husband on Sept. 4, 2025, and people want to know if her daughter, , is going to be charged amid the conviction. According to ABC News, Mrs. Adelson conspired to kill Daniel Markel, her former son-in-law, because he was embroiled in a custody battle with Wendi when he was shot to death in Tallahassee, Fla., back in 2014.

The elder Adelson was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy, and solicitation in connection with her former son-in-law's death. Her dentist son, Charlie Adelson, was also convicted back in 2023 of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and solicitation to commit murder for killing his ex-brother-in-law, and Wendi Adelson testified at this trial.

True crime fans want to know if Wendi Adeslon is going to be charged following her mother's conviction.

Wendi Adelson and her ex-husband were in the midst of a bitter custody battle at the time of his death. Donna Adelson was reportedly angry that her former son-in-law would not agree to let Wendi and their children move to be near her in Miami. After she tried to bribe her daughter's ex with $1 million, which he refused, she had her son, Charlie, find hit men to kill him. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Charlie Adelson asked his ex, Katherine Magbanua, to find the hitmen, Luis Rivera and Sigfredo Garcia.

The men were reportedly paid $100,000 for the hit, and Magbanua was also added to Charlie's company payroll. She was found guilty of first-degree murder and received a life sentence, as did Garcia. Rivera testified against Magbanua and Garcia, and he received a 19-year sentence. Wendi Adelson testified at Charlie's trial as well as her mother's and was awarded immunity for her testimony. She denied having any part in the murder.

Wendi also changed her two children's last names back to Adelson after her divorce, and some wonder if she was the real mastermind of the murder. However, Donna Adelson is reportedly a controlling matriarch, and her other son, Robert Adelson, a physician, is estranged from the family because they cut him off.

Who was Daniel Markel?

Daniel Markel was a law professor at Florida State University. He was shot to death at his Tallahassee home as he sat in his parked car on July 18, 2014. The law professor was shot twice at point-blank range while he was talking on his cell phone. Markel was rushed to the hospital and died 14 hours later.

