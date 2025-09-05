Convicted Killer Donna Adelson Was Once a Contestant on 'Wheel of Fortune' Mischief not managed. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 5 2025, 11:38 a.m. ET Source: Sony Pictures Television

If there is one weird fact that we know about some murderers or future murderers, it's that they love going on a game show. We are not mental health professionals but if we had to wager a guess about this phenomenon, we attribute it to the hubris sometimes needed to take a chance on a game show.

Serial killer Edward Wayne Edwards, who was responsible for the deaths of at least five people, went on To Tell the Truth in 1972. Back in 1978, serial killer Rodney Acala was a contestant on The Dating Game. He was later convicted of eight murders. Lori Vallow, who was found guilty of killing three people, one of whom was her own daughter, bought a vowel on Wheel of Fortune. Speaking of the wheel, convicted killer Donna Adelson also gave it a spin. Here's what we know.

Donna Adelson was a contestant on 'Wheel of Fortune' decades before she became a killer.

The 1980s were probably the best time to be on Wheel of Fortune. Although the game show started in 1975, host Pat Sajak took over in 1981. He was joined by co-host Vanna White a year later. That's when things really took off, and that's when Donna Adelson was on the show with big hair and bigger shoulder pads.

Pat introduced Donna by saying she was from Coral Springs, Fla., then asked the mother of three to tell him and the viewers a little bit about herself. "I'm a domestic coordinator," said Donna, who went on to elaborate about the unusual title. "I'm responsible for the activities, classes, and lessons of my son Robert, who is 16, Charlie, who is 12, Wendi, who is 10, my son Harvey, who is in the audience, and my dog Sam."

The part about the dog, Sam, got a bit of a chuckle after Pat asked Donna how old he is. "He's 5," she replied. "Give him our best," said Pat. Later on in the game, Donna was well ahead of her two foes, with $2,100 to their $1,000 and $800 when she solved the puzzle. Incidentally, the phrase was "mischief-maker." If that's not haunting, we don't know what is.

Donna Adelson lost at 'Wheel of Fortune' and in life.

Although Donna pulled ahead during one round, she ultimately came in third place, taking home $2,900. That would barely make a dent in what were undoubtedly hefty legal fees during her murder trial.