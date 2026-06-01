A Breakdown of Every Death in the 'Euphoria' Series Finale "I still haven’t stopped bawling my eyes out." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 1 2026, 11:46 a.m. ET Source: HBO

The HBO series Euphoria officially wrapped up on May 31, 2026, with Season 3, marking the end of a controversial run. And with the end of the show, which spanned seven years, came quite a few deaths that many fans are still trying to wrap their heads around, including one very major character.

Article continues below advertisement

Because the show's creator, Sam Levinson, said he wanted to portray a realistic depiction of addiction and grief, per USA Today, and he certainly delivered with this character's death. Here's a rundown of everyone who died in the series finale and what led to their demise.

A recap of who died in the 'Euphoria' series finale.

Source: HBO

Maybe you neglected to tune into the Season 3 finale of Euphoria because you couldn't bear to witness how it all wrapped up. Or maybe you’re here because you want to make sure you caught all of the deaths as they played out on camera (and there were quite a few). Either way, we're recapping who was offed in the finale of Euphoria. Here goes.

Article continues below advertisement

Rue Bennett (played by Zendaya) is one of the biggest characters to be killed off in the finale episode of Euphoria, which aired on May 31, 2026. It wasn't exactly an unexpected twist, but it was certainly a shocking one, considering how much time viewers had invested in watching her story unfold over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

Alamo Brown (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) is another character who dies in the series finale, and viewers also said goodbye to G. Now, let's get into how each of these characters were killed off.

Article continues below advertisement

How did Rue die in the 'Euphoria' series finale?

Rue dies in the Euphoria finale as the result of an accidental overdose after taking Percocet pills she got from Alamo that were laced with fentanyl.

In her final scene, after taking the pills, she appears to visit her childhood home, where she sees her mom sitting at the table. Things then shift to her hugging a figure who appears to be her deceased father. After experiencing multiple hallucinations and subsequently dying, Ali Muhammad (Colman Domingo) finds her lifeless body on his couch after allowing her to stay with him.

Article continues below advertisement

After discovering Rue, Ali contacts Leslie to give her the run down. He then sets out looking for answers regarding who supplied the drugs that killed Rue, and that search leads him to G (Marshawn Lynch).

Article continues below advertisement

Unwilling to give up any information, G refuses to cooperate, prompting Ali to shoot him in the stomach. That confrontation then leads Ali to Alamo, who had been feeling pretty high and mighty thanks to his recent earnings, including the money he made from the Percocet pills he supplied to Rue that he intentionally laced with fentanyl.

The two men eventually come face-to-face in a shootout, with Ali only focused on seeking revenge for Rue's death. Ali survives, but Alamo doesn't. So, you could say the series ends on more of a bittersweet note. While Rue's death is quite the saddening loss, Ali ultimately succeeds in getting justice for her and bringing down the drug lord responsible for taking her life.

Article continues below advertisement