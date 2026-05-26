'Euphoria' Fans Want To Know Why Jacob Elordi Chose To Leave the Series in Season 3 A lot of Jacob Elordi's Season 3 scenes were separate from the rest of the cast. By Chrissy Bobic Updated May 26 2026, 10:29 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The second to last episode of Season 3 of Euphoria features a major death. After being a main character for the HBO series' duration, Nate Jacobs dies while buried alive. But why did Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate, die in Euphoria? During the long-awaited season with an important time jump, Nate's character's luck goes from bad to even worse, and he's hardly likable, but the actor is still a fan favorite.

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Outside of the show, Jacob managed to develop a pretty impressive career in film, and that might be part of why many of Nate's scenes in Season 3 seem so far removed from everyone else's after the first couple of episodes. But as far as Jacob himself, has he mentioned if he wanted to leave the show?

Source: HBO

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Why did Jacob Elordi leave 'Euphoria'?

After the penultimate Season 3 episode aired, Jacob appeared in the segment directly following it on the HBO app to share details of the making of the episode. During the segment, Jacob said that he felt Nate's death was a "bittersweet" way to go. He also credited the character and the show for his career as a whole.

"Nate was someone who has made so many mistakes and made so many dark choices," Jacob said during the after-episode segment on HBO. "It's cool to see it all come to what it's come to. This show is a massive part of, not just my career, but my life. It's been amazing, and I'm so proud, being a part of this."

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Source: HBO

As for the "why" of it all, it seems it wasn't necessarily Jacob's choice. He hasn't publicly shared if he asked creator Sam Levinson to let him go, so to speak, but it seemed to always be in the cards for Nate to go out in such a gruesome way. Sam spoke to Esquire about Nate/Jacob's ending on the show and why he decided to kill off Nate.

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"There's this kind of funny thing where I know what the audience wants in terms of justice or karma and with that in mind, I always think, 'Well, how can I give it to them?'" He said. "How can I give them what they want, but make it so horrific and anxiety-inducing that by the time it happens, the audience isn't so sure they wanted it?"

Nate's death in 'Euphoria' is a bit surprising.