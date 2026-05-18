The Truth About Why Alamo’s Mom Left Preston in Season 3 of 'Euphoria' A beach trip, a fake robbery, and one cruel setup explain a lot about Alamo Brown’s darker side. By Darrell Marrow Published May 18 2026, 10:40 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/James Screen Hub

Season 3 of Euphoria is just as intense as ever, and now viewers have gotten a sneak peek into Alamo Brown’s backstory. He is one of the biggest new characters in Season 3, and Episode 6 finally explained why he moves the way he does. Alamo Brown is the Season 3 villain played by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, with young Alamo played by Ca’Ron Jaden Coleman. He enters the story as a dangerous kingpin tied to drugs, guns, strip clubs, and a much darker adult world.

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Season 3 premiered April 12, after a long break, and the show now follows Rue, Jules, Cassie, Nate, Maddy, and the rest of the crew years after high school. The season has eight episodes, with new episodes airing Sundays on HBO and HBO Max through the May 31 finale. But fans are especially hooked on Alamo’s story and why his mom left Preston back in the day.

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Why did Alamo’s mom leave Preston?

Alamo’s mom left Preston because she appeared to use him for money and then run off after staging a con. In the Episode 6 flashback, young Alamo watches his mother, Mama Brown, start a relationship with Preston, a kind man with serious facial scarring from a chemical factory accident. Preston wins Alamo over, receives a major legal settlement, and starts spending money on Mama Brown and Alamo. He even plans to marry her.

Then the story takes a turn. After a Labor Day beach trip, the family comes home and finds the house robbed. Mama Brown immediately blames Preston’s “bad luck” and decides she and Alamo need to leave. However, the twist comes when Alamo and his mother arrive at another man’s apartment, where all of the supposedly stolen items are sitting.

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Essentially, she did not leave because Preston hurt her. She also did not leave because she feared him. The episode strongly suggests Mama Brown set Preston up, took what she wanted, and dragged Alamo into a new life before Preston could marry her.

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What is going on in Season 3?

Season 3 has pushed Euphoria into a messier, more adult space. Rue is now caught between Laurie and Alamo’s criminal circles after becoming a confidential informant for the DEA. Episode 5 ended with Alamo’s crew burying Rue up to her neck before Alamo rode toward her with a polo mallet.

Episode 6 reveals that Rue survives, but she is nowhere near safe. Alamo drags her deeper into his plans, while Laurie proposes using his Gold Rush Medical Services operation to move 80 kilos of fentanyl. The DEA hears the meeting through Rue’s phone, but Alamo still keeps pressure on her. By the end, Bishop hints that Alamo’s people have contacted Rue’s mom.