A Deep Dive Into All the 'Euphoria' Cast Drama, Which Is Even Spicier Than the Show She's been steering clear of Sam and making it obvious that she's only still involved in 'Euphoria' for the sake of the story. By Lea Vatenmakher Updated April 13 2026, 9:24 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

There are times when a production's release is overshadowed by the behind-the-scenes scandals. Recently, It Ends With Us served as a perfect example of this, as was Don't Worry Darling. Now, we can add Euphoria to that list, as the show's final season's content isn't making headlines — but the cast drama certainly is.

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It's always challenging to keep the peace between the members of a large ensemble cast, but Euphoria faced a unique challenge, as some of its actors' careers have skyrocketed since the show first aired, while others have stalled. Add being forced to work together for an extended period of time, with potential jealousy in the mix, the media adding fuel to the fire, plus some possible fanning of the flames for promotional purposes, and Euphoria is a perfect storm of backstage chaos.

Source: MEGA

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Here's the 'Euphoria' cast drama, explained.

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson seems to have created an equal amount of drama both on and off-screen. The showrunner has been accused of creating a "toxic work environment" on both the Euphoria set and the set of another one of his shows, The Idol. For the sake of fairness, we will also point out that some Euphoria actors have said they enjoyed working with Sam, and the "toxicity" was more about the logistics of filming the show rather than Sam's behavior towards them.

While some cast members left the teen drama series, Zendaya, who plays the main character, stayed. However, she's expressed frustration that Sam turned his attention to The Idol while Euhporia was on hiatus, rather than wrapping up the latter first. Since then, she's been steering clear of Sam and making it pretty obvious that she's only still involved in Euphoria for the sake of completing the story.

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Are Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney friends?

Arguably, the two most famous Euphoria cast members, Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya, used to be friends who would routinely praise each other in the media. However, the pair no longer get along, and seemingly refused to interact with each other in the show's 2026 press tour.

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The official story is that Sydney was flirtatious with Zendaya's beau, Tom Holland, when he would visit her on set, but we're not really buying it. Tom and Zendaya have been together since 2017, but Zendaya and Sydney started working on Euphoria together in 2018. So, it's not exactly like Tom was a new factor in their friendship.

Source: MEGA

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Our suspicion is that the feud is politically driven, either out of genuine beliefs or as a PR move. Zendaya has made her political views clear, particularly when it comes to her dislike of Trump. Those principles are generally shared by her fanbase, and the actor actively urged her fans not to vote for the Republican candidate in 2024.

Sydney, on the other hand, has never openly said which political party she belongs to, but is widely believed to be a registered Republican and MAGA supporter. It seems obvious that the Zendaya-Sydney drama is not about Tom. This becomes even clearer when you consider that, per Yahoo, a source close to the situation has said, "Zendaya doesn’t want to be associated with a Trump supporter."