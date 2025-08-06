‘Euphoria’ Fans Feel Sydney Sweeney Stole Alexa Demie’s Career, and Points Were Made "It never really sat right with me why Alexa Demie didn't blow up in the same way that Sydney Sweeney did." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 6 2025, 3:49 p.m. ET Source: HBO Max

Actor Sydney Sweeney has been called out for a lot of things since stepping into her A-list status. She's been criticized for deciding to sell essences of her bathwater, accused of being in the military, and of being a Trump supporter. Did we mention all of this happened in 2025?

As if the year couldn't get any more challenging for Sydney, some of her harshest non-supporters have questioned whether she deserves all of her success. Some critics believe her accolades were supposed to go to her Euphoria co-star, Alexa Demie. Let's dive into the blame game.

A TikTok user shared a theory on why Alexa Demie didn't "blow up" like Sydney Sweeney after 'Euphoria.'

For those uninitiated, Alexa and Sydney landed breakout roles in Euphoria as high school it-girls Maddy Perez and Cassie Howard, respectively. However, as social media creator user Anna Bash shared on TikTok and Instagram, Sydney was the only one of the two of them who launched a prominent career outside of the show. "It never really sat right with me why Alexa Demie didn't blow up in the same way that Sydney Sweeney did," Anna said in her video. "Something always felt a little off about it."

The creator added that, while Alexa was the "breakout star" of Euphoria and quickly "mesmerized" the audience with her style and "unique" looks, she wasn't offered the movie roles that came to Sydney due to Euphoria's popularity. Anna also theorized that Sydney's perceived attachment to the "male gaze" could've had something to do with her being pushed into the spotlight instead of Alexa.

She also mentioned Alexa would've passed on some of the films Sydney has starred in, including her "diabolical" leading role in Prime Video's rom-com, Anyone But You. "I feel like the wrong person was famous," Anna said. "But isn't that, you know, the story of Hollywood? Oftentimes, true artists get destroyed because they're too sensitive and too pure. "And they're actually the gifted ones who have empathy," she continued. "And it's like all the evil ones kind of go to the top."

The TikTok user wasn't the only one who felt Sydney robbed Alexa's career. Several other commenters agreed the Waves star should've received more opportunities since Euphoria debuted in 2019. Many users also suggested Sydney's success came earlier due to how they portrayed their characters on the HBO Max show.

"Alexa played a strong woman Sydney played a weak woman," one user said. "Society loves weak women." "Alexa has stated in interviews that she loves acting and modeling, but does not care for the celebrity life," another defended. "She’s very private and only wants to be known for her work." "Sydney is selling her soul, Alexa could never," a third commenter added.

Regardless of how fans feel about their career trajectories, Alexa and Sydney are seemingly supportive of each other's careers. The actors were spotted by Harper's Bazaar filming Euphoria's third season in April 2025 and served us some Thelma and Louise tease. Sydney has also praised her co-star's confidence and authenticity off-screen.