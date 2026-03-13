Musician Labrinth Drops F-Bomb at ‘Euphoria’ — What Happened? "Did anyone have a good experience working on this show?" By Jennifer Farrington Published March 13 2026, 11:03 a.m. ET Source: HBO;Instagram/@labrinth

The HBO series Euphoria has come under fire, yet again. This time, though, the reason is a little murky, as the person who sparked it hasn’t provided any context. Ahead of the Season 3 premiere, which drops on April 12, 2026, Labrinth, the composer behind the show’s original score in Seasons 1 and 2 and tapped to work on Season 3, took to Instagram on March 12, 2026, with a post calling out Columbia, Euphoria, and, quite frankly, the entire entertainment industry.

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But his rant pretty much ended there, leaving many confused about what actually happened. Given how much backlash the show has already received, it’s not hard to piece together potential reasons for what’s going on between Labrinth and Euphoria. Let’s get into it.

What happened with Labrinth and 'Euphoria'?

Source: HBO

On March 12, 2026, Labrinth announced he was done with Columbia, Euphoria, and the entire entertainment industry in an Instagram post that got straight to the point: “IM DONE WITH THIS INDUSTRY. F--K COLUMBIA. DOUBLE F--K EUPHORIA. IM OUT. THANK YOU AND GOOD NIGHT X.”

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Considering how much Labrinth has contributed to the show, with some fans saying they don’t even watch Euphoria, they just listen to the soundtrack, it’s bothersome to hear him come out and bash both the show and the record label like this. It also makes you question what happened between all parties. For context, Columbia Records is responsible for producing Labrinth’s music, which was (and is) used in the series.

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Labrinth composed the score for Seasons 1 and 2 and was asked to return for Season 3. However, back in July 2025, Variety reported that Hans Zimmer was tapped to join the Euphoria team and would also serve as a composer. So it’s possible that the rift between Labrinth, Euphoria, and Columbia might have something to do with him not getting credit where it’s due, or feeling pushed out in favor of Zimmer taking the helm.

These are just theories, of course, since Labrinth hasn’t revealed the exact reason he wants to walk away from the entertainment industry yet. But fans seem to think this could be a likely factor. One Redditor commented, “The label (Columbia) and producers (Euphoria) might want to screw him over on credits and money. I don’t think it’s a creative issue, it’s probably dollars.”

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Others think it could be both, noting that Labrinth might not have reacted this way if it were just about money. Because any content creator can attest that credit and respect often outweigh the paycheck, though money is important, because they’re not just delivering a service, they’re providing something they’ve poured tons and tons of thought and effort into.

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Some think Labrinth’s falling out with 'Euphoria' has something to do with Sam Levinson.

While some believe Labrinth’s uneasiness with Euphoria and Columbia stems from reduced use of his music or not being properly credited, others suggest it has something to do with Sam Levinson, the show’s creator, writer, director, and executive producer. “Ik this is Sam Levinson’s fault somehow,” someone commented on Labrinth’s Instagram post. That comment received over 11,000 likes, so clearly, many fans feel the same way.