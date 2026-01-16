Ashtray Was a Big Part of 'Euphoria' Before Season 3 — What Happened to Him? Ashtray was involved in a major shootout at the end of Season 2. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 16 2026, 10:42 a.m. ET Source: HBO Max

When the first teasers for Season 3 of Euphoria were released, fans noticed several things. First, there is a time jump to after the characters leave high school. And, possibly more importantly for some, there are some key people missing from the lineup. The cast for the final season is a lot smaller than it was before, and part of that is because Ashtray is no longer part of the show.

But what happened to Ashtray in Euphoria? Season 2 ended in 2022. Season 3 was announced ahead of its premiere with an April 2026 premiere date. It's understandable if some fans just forgot what happened at the end of the second season. Ashtray's fate is in line with how the season ended, and if you remember what happened, it makes sense for him not to be part of the HBO Max series now.

Source: HBO Max

What happened to Ashtray in 'Euphoria'?

At the end of Season 2 of Euphoria, while Lexi's play is happening, so is a sting operation at Fezco's house. He and Ashtray are both caught in gunfire when the SWAT team comes in, guns blazing. After Ashtray locks himself in a bathroom, he shoots several rounds through the door and, eventually, shoots one of the officers at close range. Then, as he watches the red laser dot move up his body, the camera cuts to Fezco, and a shot rings out, likely resulting in Ashtray's semi-off-screen death.

If Ashtray hadn't been shot by the police, the time jump would have certainly helped with the actor who plays Ashtray aging in real life. The actor, Javon Walton, was around 15 when Season 2 was filmed. His age could have been in line with his character in the show, had he been asked back. Unfortunately, that didn't matter in the end, since Ashtray was killed off in Euphoria in that epic shootout that also, presumably, ended with Fezco's death since he was shot too.

In 2022, after the finale aired, Javon spoke with Entertainment Weekly about his character's death. He hinted at a possible Season 3 return because viewers hadn't actually seen Ashtray die, technically. "You saw absolutely no blood, right? And you didn't see him fall. You did hear the bullet, but you didn't see him get shot," he said at the time. "So, there's little things that could potentially bring him back for another season."

According to Us Weekly, the actor pursued a boxing career after Season 2 ended. And, without Ashtray in the Season 3 trailer for Euphoria and no confirmed plans for his character's return, it's safe to say that his death was the real deal.

Source: HBO Max

