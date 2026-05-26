Why Did Maddy Tell Alamo About the DEA on ‘Euphoria’? Her Choice Changes Everything Maddy thought she could save Cassie and Nate, but her conversation with Alamo may have doomed everyone instead. By Alisan Duran Updated May 26 2026, 10:00 a.m. ET Source: Jeremy Colegrove/HBO

Why did Maddy tell Alamo about the DEA on Euphoria? That question quickly became one of the biggest talking points after the explosive seventh episode of Season 3. The episode places several characters in impossible situations as secrets, betrayals, and desperate decisions collide.

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As tensions rise around Rue’s dangerous double life, Maddy finds herself caught between protecting the people she still cares about and surviving Alamo’s increasingly terrifying control. Her decision ultimately changes the course of the episode.

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Why did Maddy tell Alamo about the DEA on ‘Euphoria’?

Fans watching Euphoria Season 3, Episode 7 saw Maddy accidentally reveal crucial information about the DEA while speaking with Alamo. The moment happens after Lexi dismisses Rue’s claims about working with federal agents and later repeats the conversation to Maddy.

Maddy then brings the information directly to Alamo while asking him for help saving Cassie and Nate. During their tense conversation in the hot tub, she mentions Rue’s fight with Lexi about the DEA, unknowingly confirming Alamo’s suspicions that Rue may be cooperating with authorities.

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Source: Eddy Chen/HBO

Maddy believes she can still save Cassie and Nate on ‘Euphoria’

At that point in the episode, Maddy is desperate. Cassie is being threatened by dangerous criminals connected to Nate’s debts, and Nate himself has already been kidnapped and buried alive. Maddy believes Alamo has the power and money to fix the situation.

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The problem is that Maddy badly underestimates how manipulative and dangerous Alamo really is. What starts as a plea for help quickly becomes a disturbing power play, with Alamo pressuring Maddy while making it clear that his assistance comes with strings attached.

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Alamo uses Maddy’s information to confirm Rue is a threat.

Although Alamo barely reacts when Maddy mentions the DEA, the conversation clearly changes things behind the scenes. The episode later reveals that Rue is already trapped in a dangerous situation involving Laurie’s operation, stolen evidence, and violent criminals who suspect betrayal.

Maddy’s comment effectively confirms that Rue may be informing on the organization. Even worse, Maddy seems unaware of the consequences her words could have for Rue, who is already struggling to survive her role in the DEA’s plan.

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Maddy’s deal with Alamo comes at a devastating cost.

The saddest part of the situation is that Maddy’s sacrifice accomplishes very little in the end. Alamo tricks Naz during the exchange, kills him, and later informs Maddy that she and Cassie now effectively owe him financially.

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Meanwhile, Nate dies before he can even be rescued. By the end of the episode, Maddy and Cassie discover Nate’s body inside the coffin after he is bitten by a rattlesnake. The devastating reveal leaves both women horrified and emotionally destroyed.

Source: Eddy Chen/HBO

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Rue’s situation becomes even more dangerous in Episode 7.

While Maddy struggles with Alamo, Rue faces problems of her own at Laurie’s ranch. After finally opening the safe she was sent to steal from, Rue discovers IDs and photographs belonging to missing girls instead of money.