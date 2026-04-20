Why Does Jules Look Different in Season 3 of 'Euphoria,' and How Have Fans Reacted? "The girls are still using makeup with intention to show up as who they need to be with what they’re going through." By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 20 2026, 4:23 p.m. ET Source: HBO

Any time a TV show has an extended break between seasons, it runs the risk of the actors looking different from one season to the next. People move on to other roles that they may need to change their look for; they have personal life events that may alter their appearance, and they simply grow up. It's up to production to figure out how to make a character's new look work in the story.

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Euphoria show-runners certainly didn't make things easy for themselves, as the series notoriously took a whopping seven years to air three seasons. Naturally, all of the actors look quite different in 2026's Season 3 than they did back in 2019's Season 1. That said, Jules, in particular, looks like the change may have been intentional. Now, fans are asking why Jules looks so dissimilar in the newest season and if it was a choice on the producers' end.

Source: HBO

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Why does Jules look different in Season 3 of 'Euphoria'?

As a way of coping with the actors' natural aging, Season 3 of Euphoria takes place five years after the events of Season 2. That allowed production to not only get away with the actors looking different, but also to experiment with the characters' looks as well. Jules changed her style as she matured and went from a high school girl to a woman in her twenties.

Euphoria makeup artist Donni Davy shared with Elle, "The girls are still using makeup with intention to show up as who they need to be with what they’re going through, but the motives are very different." When it comes to Jules, Donni explained that she's "in a darker place. Her wardrobe is a lot darker, and a lot of the color from her world is gone. We translated this into her makeup with darker, more neutral looks that are more tailored for the male gaze."

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Fans shared their opinions about Jules, played by Hunter Schafer.

Source: MEGA

Hunter Schafer, who plays Jules, has come under scrutiny along with the character's new look. Many social media posts are filled with comments pointing out all the cosmetic procedures they presume Hunter has gotten. However, the actor insists that her altered appearance is the result of puberty, weight fluctuations, and a different makeup style.

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Still, Reddit threads like this one maintain, "I'm kind of over people pretending that celebrities getting plastic surgery and looking different is just makeup or aging from twenty-something to a slightly older twenty-something, to be honest. Yeah, her styling has slightly changed, but so have things like her actual facial structures." Meanwhile, others argued, "I feel like this looks like a really natural, normal transition from once-teen to now-adult."

Source: MEGA