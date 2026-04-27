Nate Got Beat up on His Wedding Day on 'Euphoria' in Pretty Brutal Fashion Nate and Cassie's wedding ended in the way it was always going to. By Joseph Allen Updated April 27 2026, 10:01 a.m. ET Source: HBO

The early episodes of the third season of Euphoria have all been building toward Nate and Cassie's wedding, an affair that would see much of the show's now-dispersed principal cast reuniting. Because it's Euphoria, though, things don't go exactly as planned, and something much darker and more violent happens instead.

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The evening ends with Nate getting pretty severely pummeled, and even losing a body part. Here's what we know about why he wound up getting beaten up pretty severely on his wedding day.

Source: HBO

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Why did Nate get beat up on his wedding day in 'Euphoria'?

Over the first few episodes, we learn that Nate has taken over his father's building business and has taken money from investors to build a new senior living center. Instead of building the center, though, the show explains that Nate has been squandering that money on other things, including an excessively lavish wedding for himself and Cassie. Naz, a menacing figure whom Nate owes money to, decides to crash the wedding, and things begin to unravel.

It's not until the end of the night, though, when Cassie and Nate return to their lavish home, that they discover Naz and some goons are there waiting for them. Naz is relentless with Nate, banging his head along his staircase and dragging him across the floor. In a final act of violence, deciding to get his point across, Naz cuts off one of Nate's pinkie toes, an act both disgusting and intimidating.

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The episode ends there, giving us a sense that Nate's bill has finally come due, and he'll now have to rebuild his life with the understanding that he can no longer keep up the charade, suggesting that he was, in fact, doing well. Cassie, meanwhile, is understandably upset that what was supposed to be the best day of her life has been upended by a beating that left her husband utterly destroyed.

What did you think of tonight’s Euphoria episode? pic.twitter.com/IM7jNBsxUJ — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 27, 2026 Source: X/@PopBase

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Does Nate die on 'Euphoria'?

Although he was beaten pretty badly, there's been no indication yet that he died as a result of the beating he took. Euphoria has certainly always been known for its unpredictability, though, so it's definitely possible that Nate was fully dispatched by Naz. The likelier outcome, though, is that Nate is still alive, even though he's in pretty bad shape and probably has a bit of a wounded ego.

Given how busy Jacob Elordi is, though, and how difficult it was to reunite this now very famous cast to film the third season, it's also possible that Nate had to be written out of the show precisely because the actor who plays him only had a limited hole in his schedule.