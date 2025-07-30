Is Eve Jobs Married? Steve Jobs's Daughter's Love Life Is as Surprising as Her Job The young daughter of the famous co-founder of Apple Inc. graduated from Stanford University in 2021. By Diego Peralta Published July 30 2025, 11:23 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/ @evejobs

There's no denying that Steve Jobs left a major legacy behind him thanks to his position as the co-founder of Apple, Inc. But beyond what the inventor achieved as a businessman, Steve went on to have four children over the course of his life. One of these kids grew up to be Eve Jobs, a successful model who has been the face of major promotional campaigns. The young woman has plenty of action-packed hobbies, including horseback riding through obstacles.

As the daughter of Steve Jobs, Eve was always going to be surrounded by the media, regardless of what she chose as a career. Another aspect of Eve's life the internet could be interested in is the matter of her love life. Is Eve Jobs married? Here's what we know about the marital status of Steve Job's daughter.

Is Eve Jobs married?

Yes, Eve Jobs is set to get married to equestrian Harry Charles, according to The San Francisco Chronicle. The wedding was labeled as one of the most high-profile weddings of the season, taking into account the occupation and family heritage of both Eve and Harry. The couple announced that they were together during the 2024 Paris Olympics. They reportedly got engaged shortly after they let the world know that they were dating.

The wedding was announced to be set for August 2025. According to Tatler, Harry and Eve were looking to become husband and wife in the Cotswolds, a location known for its beauty and royal connections. Some of the notable names who were expected to attend the wedding at the time of the announcement were Kamala Harris and Eve's mother, Laurene Powell Jobs.

Just to put into perspective how massive the wedding was expected to be when it was first brought up, The San Francisco Chronicle also mentioned that some members of the British Royal Family were expected to attend the ceremony. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were on the event's guest list.

Who is Harry Charles?

Eve Jobs's fiancé will give the world something to talk about for years to come. Harry Charles is a British show jumping competitor. While Eve enjoys riding horses over obstacles as a hobby, Harry has taken on the challenge of turning it into a career. The competitor represented the United Kingdom during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, where he took home the gold medal in the Team Jumping discipline.

Equestrian sports are certainly one of the factors that allowed Harry and Eve to connect. The athlete's father, Peter Charles, also represented the United Kingdom in equestrian sports back at the 2012 Summer Olympics. Riding a horse toward success has been in Harry's blood ever since he was born.