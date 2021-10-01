Fabolous and Ray J Came to Blows 10 Years Ago, and Each Man Said He Won

"Of course. Fab knows I was trippin' that night. He knows I wasn't right," Ray J explained to Complex. "He knows somebody slipped something in my drink... I'm just playin'. Something happened, I don't know, it was Vegas... I was just turnt up, we was in Vegas."

"Having too much fun and then tweaking out, but Fab know what's up and we've talked," he continued. "We good, it was just a crazy weekend."