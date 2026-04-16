The Fake Egg Prank on TikTok Is Wholesome as Long as You Have the Right Audience for It "This is how trust issues start." By Chrissy Bobic Published April 16 2026, 2:00 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@3funnii_; @tjmtpk; @.its_janae

The best pranks on TikTok are probably the ones where no one gets hurt, it can't lead to property damage, it doesn't start a dangerous trend, and the "victims" can laugh about it later. That's what the fake egg prank is on TikTok, especially since most of the time, the unsuspecting recipients of the prank are kids who don't take it too seriously. Well, in most cases, anyway.

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Luckily, actually putting the fake egg prank into action is pretty easy, even if you aren't big on pulling pranks in general. The important thing is to make sure the person you're pulling this one on has a sense of humor, and there won't be any tears involved. Especially since there is a cleanup at the end of the prank.

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The fake egg prank on TikTok is pretty easy to understand.

There have been tons of videos on TikTok of users pulling the fake egg prank on unsuspecting members of their families. In one video, the user takes an egg that has been drained and shows it to what appears to be his little sister. He then cracks the egg in his hand, showing that there isn't anything in there.

After the little girl recovers from the shock of it all, he takes another egg, though it's most definitely not an empty shell, and tells her to throw it on the ground in front of her grandma. When she does, though, the egg cracks and splatters on the floor. The betrayal is quite real in the little girl's face.

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In this instance, everyone has a laugh and the grandma tells the older brother to clean it up. This is the general idea, though, to pull a prank and have it result in laughter instead of tears. Someone commented on the TikTok, "This was such a cute prank because notice how she instantly believed her. And how everyone started laughing instead of shouting at each other."

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All you have to do in order to actually do the fake egg prank yourself is carefully take off a small chunk of a raw egg. Then, drain it out and maybe even clean it. Holding it in your hand with the open side facing you, show an unsuspecting prank victim that the egg is "empty" and crush it in your hand. From there, the rest involves tricking them with an actual egg and hopefully not ending up in the hospital if they get too angry.

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It's different from the cracking an egg on a kid prank.

The fake egg prank is not to be confused with the egg cracked on a kid's head prank that some parents were doing on social media once upon a time. This prank involves filming yourself cracking a raw egg on a kid's head on camera after you ask them to help you bake. Most of the time, younger kids end up crying, yet the video is still posted on social media.