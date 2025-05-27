The "Goodnight Prank" on TikTok Is So Awkward, It’s Hilarious "I’m impressed how many friends these guys all have!!" By Jennifer Farrington Published May 27 2025, 9:17 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@seahawks

Trends come a dime a dozen on TikTok, but the latest making the rounds is the "goodnight prank," and it’s pretty comical. Men are at the center in this particular trend, which involves them offering up a simple gesture to someone they typically wouldn’t: saying goodnight. As we all know, "goodnight" is usually a sweet sign-off reserved for your significant other, your kids, maybe even your parents. And just to be clear, we’re talking about actually saying "goodnight," not "have a good night."

Article continues below advertisement

While the two sound similar, they have completely different tones. "Have a good night" is casual, something you might say to a coworker, a customer, or a friend. But "goodnight?" Well, that’s more personal, and typically, it’s not something you hear many men say unless they’re tucking in their kids or addressing their partner. Here’s how the "goodnight prank" works, and some of the best ones we’ve seen so far that are worth watching before you hit the sack.

Let's break down the "goodnight prank" trending on TikTok.

More guys seem to be in on the "goodnight prank" than the ladies, and perhaps that might be what makes it even funnier. Here’s how it works: A guy calls someone close to him, a friend, a relative (yes, even a mother-in-law), or someone he talks to casually. The call starts off normal, with a casual "Hey, what’s up?" or "What are you up to?" Then, after a little back-and-forth, he goes in with the line: "Well, I was just calling to say goodnight."

Article continues below advertisement

The best part is that the person on the other end seems to always be caught completely off guard, sometimes even concerned, because the caller never calls just to say "goodnight." That’s what makes the whole thing so hilarious.

Article continues below advertisement

TikToker @bc__tv called up some of his "homies" to say goodnight, and one couldn’t let the out-of-the-ordinary gesture slide. "Bro, what the f--k?" he responded. Another immediately asked if he was OK. Because really, when does one guy call another just to say "goodnight"? It’s weird ... and that’s exactly why this prank works so well.

Now, the goodnight prank isn't just reserved for friends. TikToker @larasalamone pulled it on their mother-in-law, and while she was probably a little surprised to get a call from her son-in-law just to say "goodnight," she handled it like a pro. She casually suggested he was just calling to wish her a good night ahead of her birthday, a smooth recovery, if you ask us! You can see that one play out below, followed by a few more solid ones.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

This TikToker made her own version of the goodnight prank.