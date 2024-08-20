Home > Human Interest Fallon Fridley's Babysitter Reportedly Searched "What Type of People Enjoy Abusing Other People's Children" "It upended everything, I mean, everything I knew, everything I thought about the world," Fallon's mom Kristin Fridley said. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 20 2024, 6:32 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Law&Crime Network (video still) Kirstie Flood

Kirstie Flood had known the Fridley family for about five years when she was asked to start babysitting their daughter Fallon, reported Law & Crime. It began during the COVID-19 pandemic when Fallon's daycare closed, and continued as Kristin and her husband Cameron Gantt got back to work. Kristin would later tell police that there were times when Fallon didn't want to leave Flood's side.

Things took a terrible turn when on Dec. 9, 2020, Kristin was told that her daughter had fallen off a slide and had to go to the hospital. While there, doctors informed the panicked mother that Fallon's injuries "were not conducive to a playground injury," per the outlet. Sadly Fallon didn't live, and it was later revealed that Flood and her boyfriend Jeffrey Meyers were to blame for the toddler's death. Where is Fallon Fridley's babysitter now? Here's what we know.

Where is Fallon Fridley's babysitter now?

According to 11Alive, Flood was arrested mere days after Fallon's death. "An autopsy performed on the child revealed she suffered severe injuries that resulted in her death during her care by the suspect," said police in a statement. She was then charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated sexual battery, cruelty to children in the first degree, cruelty to children in the second degree, making false statements, and tampering with evidence.

Flood's boyfriend was also arrested and charged with second degree murder. A search of Flood's cell phone yielded some very disturbing results. Police reportedly found the babysitter had looked up "what type of people enjoy abusing other people’s children" as well as "what does it mean to have a sudden urge to beat a child that’s not yours."

Almost four years later, Flood and Meyers pled guilty and were handed two different sentences. Flood is serving out a life sentence at Pulaski State Prison while Meyers got 15 years and will be eligible for parole in 2036. He is at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison. About her daughter's murder, Kristin Fridley said, "It upended everything. I mean, everything I knew, everything I thought about the world, it changed. Everything changed the way I viewed people." She will never be the same.

Source: Georgia Department of Corrections Kirstie Flood and Jeffrey Meyers

A GoFundMe was set up for the Fridley family.

People are still donating to a GoFundMe set up for the Fridley family by one of Kristin's co-workers at the veterinary clinic. As of August 2024 they are a few hundred dollars shy of the $65,000 goal. The last update occurred on March 23, 2024. It was mostly about the trials, which had begun that week. Because both Flood and Meyers pled guilty, there wasn't much to say about the process beyond how painful it was for Kristin.