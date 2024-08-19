Home > Human Interest Internet Personality Chris Chan's Arrest Captured in Shocking Viral Bodycam Video On Aug. 1, 2021, Chris Chan was arrested and charged with one count of incest. By Allison DeGrushe Updated Aug. 19 2024, 10:38 a.m. ET Source: X / @CPU_CWCSonichu

Content warning: This article mentions sexual assault, elder abuse, and incest. In August 2021, internet personality Christine Chandler, better known as Chris Chan, was arrested. Now, a little over three years later, a video of the arrest has appeared on social media, quickly going viral and leaving many viewers speechless.

Before we delve into the video, let's take a step back and revisit the origins of Chris Chan's arrest. For starters, why was Chris Chan arrested? Read on for all the known details.

Why did Chris Chan get arrested?

On Aug. 1, 2021, Chan was arrested and charged with incest following the leak of a phone call that revealed she had engaged in sexual relations with her then 79-year-old mother, Barbara. The recording contained explicit details about alleged assaults occurring three times a week since late June 2021, and mentioned Barbara's "memory problems."

The phone call and text messages went viral on social media on July 31, causing Chan to trend globally on X (formerly Twitter). In response, Chan tweeted, "There is drama in the air today. Each and every one of you all are encouraged to withdraw from any and all dramas, gossip, rumors, and whatever else will, and already has, approached your way today."

Hey, Y’all. Today’s Collective Card, appropriately, is Turning In. There is drama in the air today. Each and every one of you all are encouraged to withdraw from any and all dramas, gossip, rumors, and whatever else will, and already has, approached your way today. ⚡️💙⚡️ https://t.co/vChUVeulqB pic.twitter.com/CdJ3VGbeDH — Jesus Christ Chan Sonichu - CPU Blue Heart⚡️💙⚡️ (@CPU_CWCSonichu) July 30, 2021

Following the arrest, the Greene County Sheriff's Office in Virginia released a statement confirming that Chan faced a single charge of incest. They also noted that Chan's arrest was part of "an ongoing investigation with additional charges pending."

On Aug. 5, 2021, Chan was ordered held without bond by Judge David M. Barredo, who cited concerns for both Chan's safety and that of the public. According to The Daily Progress, Chan's case was then transferred to the Greene County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court by Judge Kenneth Andrew Sneathern. Attorney David Heilberg from Charlottesville was appointed to represent Chan.

Chan was released from prison on March 27, 2023. On August 8, 2023, the case against her was dismissed after her attorneys filed a motion for an autism disorder deferred disposition. For those unaware, this type of deferral allows Virginia courts to consider alternative sentencing for individuals with intellectual disabilities such as autism. Chan's IMDb page notes that she has high-functioning autism.

Bodycam footage of Chan's arrest is going viral.

On Aug. 18, 2024, the YouTube channel EWU Bodycam released footage of Chan's arrest. In the viral video, authorities told Chan they had a warrant for her arrest and put her in handcuffs. Shortly after, an officer is heard exclaiming, "Oh my f--king god, what is this?" as internet trolls begin to harass Chan. Another officer responds, "What the heck is going on right now?"

CHRIS CHAN 2021 BODYCAM AREEST FOOTAGE RELEASED 😳‼️



Officers were surprised to learn Chris was famous, with people gathering to record the arrest. pic.twitter.com/QZMBa00RyN — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) August 18, 2024

In the footage, Chan tells the police she's caught up in a "celebrity scandal" and claims that people are just "blowing it out of the water." She asserts, "Essentially, I am a decent and good individual. I believe in everything that is right and positive and I am literally a goddess and that will be proven in the near days to come."