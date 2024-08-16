Home > Human Interest Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gave an Update on When Her Parole Ends Gypsy Rose served seven years in prison after helping her ex-boyfriend kill her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 16 2024, 4:22 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@gypsy.rose.blanchard.insta

While Gypsy Rose Blanchard is ready for her new life with her boyfriend and baby daddy Ken Urker, her parole is stopping her from completely moving on.

Blanchard is on parole after serving seven years in prison for her role in her mother, Dee Dee's, murder and has shared details about it on TikTok.

How long is Gypsy Rose's parole?

In August 2024, TikTok account @clipsfordayz24 reposted a TikTok Live of Blanchard explaining that living with Urker would violate her parole. She shared on the live that she believes her parole ends on June 25, 2025, which is when she plans to move in with Urker.

Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023 after serving seven of her 10-year sentence. She was granted parole that September and lived with her husband at the time, Ryan Anderson. However, the couple split in March 2024, just three months after Blanchard's release. The divorce forced the 33-year-old to live with her dad, Rod, and her stepmom, Kristy. She eventually reconnected with Urker after they ended their engagement while she was in prison.

In July 2024, Blanchard announced she and Urker were expecting their first child together, a baby girl. She said on a TikTok live that their baby will split time between her dad's house and Urker's apartment until her parole ends. "Our baby will have two nurseries because I can't live with Ken; I'm on parole," Blanchard said. "I can spend two days a week at Ken's apartment."

She also said Urker doesn't want to move in with her parents, though it would be convenient. Additionally, living separately makes Blanchard feel they miss each other more.