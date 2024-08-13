Home > Human Interest Gypsy Rose Blanchard Could Be Heading Back to Prison After Violating Her Parole A woman who befriended Gypsy Rose after she got out of prison instructed her to lie to her parole officer. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 13 2024, 12:07 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Whenever an offender is released from prison early, they are given parole conditions. Gypsy Rose Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in prison for her role in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. After serving 85 percent of that sentence, Blanchard was eligible for parole and was subsequently granted it. She was released in December 2023 and was given strict restrictions.

Violating one's parole can land you back in prison, which is what might happen to Blanchard. According to social media sleuths, the former inmate turned reality television star could be heading back to the slammer for that very reason. Is Gypsy Rose going back to jail in 2024? Here's what we know.

Is Gypsy Rose going back to jail in 2024?

Social media loves drama and there are few people online who attract it more than Blanchard. It's no surprise that folks are watching someone with her kind of notoriety, like a hawk. Several people are speculating that Blanchard is en route back to the big house after she was busted communicating with a current inmate, which would violate one of her restrictions.

Radiant Britt on YouTube shared a screenshot of an alleged text exchange between Blanchard and a woman named Millie in which the mother-to-be says she "can't take prison calls anymore," after receiving a citation from her parole officer (PO) for doing so. "It's a warning," writes Blanchard, "next one they send me back." Looking at this you might think to yourself, it looks like Blanchard is fine as this was a warning. As always, there is more to the story.

Evidently, a content creator by the name of Bri has befriended Blanchard, though Radiant Britt describes it as more of a parasocial relationship. Bri was doing a livestream with Blanchard that she thought had ended. It did not.

Because she had no idea they were still live, Bri was caught telling Blanchard to lie to her PO by suggesting someone downloaded an app to clone Blanchard's number.

What is Gypsy Rose Blanchard doing now?

These days, Blanchard is living life to the fullest and enjoying her time with former flame Ken Urker. She's also been spotted mingling with celebrities like Kim Kardashian. And here’s the big news: Blanchard is expecting her first child! After ending her marriage to Ryan Anderson (she filed for divorce just three months after her prison release), she rekindled her romance with Urker, and now they’re thrilled to be expecting a baby girl.

On Aug. 11, 2024, Blanchard and Urker announced the gender of their baby on Instagram. That same day, Anderson went live on TikTok to reveal that paternity needs to be determined, per People.

He explained, “I have to get a DNA test. I don’t have a choice,” adding that he “[hates] being in this situation.” He continued, “The way the timeline matches up — I don't think it's mine, but I don't know. The DNA test is going to prove it. Crazier things have happened. I just don't know. I have my thoughts and I have my opinions."