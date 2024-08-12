Home > Human Interest Ken Urker's Sister Has Some TikTok Users Seriously Irked at Who She Resembles It's hard to deny the resemblance between Ken Urker's Sister and Gypsy. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 12 2024, 11:15 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kenurker

Although fans and followers of Gypsy Rose Blanchard have gotten to know her and her family since her release from prison, there are still questions about her boyfriend and the father of her baby, Ken Urker. Gypsy and Ken have been known to host TikTok lives at least once per week, and it's clear that he is here to stay. But, because the couple shares so much of their life on social media, followers and social media users in general have seen what Ken Urker's sister looks like. And, um, they have some questions.

There's no denying a resemblance between Ken's sister and his girlfriend. Ken's sister has long brown hair and bangs, but even if you don't remove the bangs, she almost looks like Gypsy in a wig. She was seen in photos on Gypsy's TikTok account, and she was even featured in a video leading up to the couple's gender reveal for their baby. But who is Ken's sister and has she responded to those who can't stop doing a double take between her and Gypsy?

Who is Ken Urker's sister?

In a video leading up to Gypsy and Ken's gender reveal on TikTok, their family members shared who they each are and whether they thought the baby would be a boy or a girl. And one of the family members, identified as Ken's sister, caused tons of Gypsy's followers to wonder who the heck this woman is and why she looks so much like Gypsy.

In the video, Ken's sister, whose name is Mary, says, "I'm going to be your brand new aunt, and I'm so excited for your birth. I think you're gonna be a sweet girl." After Ken shared one of the photos that Gypsy posted on TikTok on his Instagram, a follower commented, "Ken's sister favors Gypsy a lot."

In a separate TikTok made by a user who can't fathom the similarities between Gypsy and Mary, the comments were abuzz with opinions on the two women. "When I seen the video, I was like, 'nooo way this isn’t a close relative of Gypsy'," someone commented. "They look so similar!" Another wrote, " thought she was another sister of Gypsy that no one spoke about or something, not Ken's sister."

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Ken's sister Mary is on social media. She isn't tagged in any of Ken's Instagram posts, and she doesn't appear to have a Facebook profile either. But there is no getting around the fact that Ken is dating someone and starting a family with someone who looks so much like his sister that to some, it's a bit eerie.

Gypsy Rose's sister is her baby's godmother.

Even though Ken's sister doesn't seem to be on social media, or just prefers some privacy, Gypsy's sister Mia Blanchard is active on social media. She even shared in a video ahead of the baby shower that she is Gypsy's baby's godmother. And Gypsy revealed on a TikTok live that Mia helped her design the baby's nursery.