Home > Human Interest Social Media Noticed Something Interesting About Gypsy Rose's Medicine Closet From Her Mom's House Dee Dee Blanchard only cared about one thing, and that was keeping her daughter medicated. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 15 2024, 7:44 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/A&E (video still)

As of August 2024, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been out of prison for eight months. In that time, it feels as if she's lived a thousand lives. She accrued a massive following on social media, filmed one Lifetime show while promoting another, is possibly in the process of writing a memoir, got divorced, hooked back up with her ex, and then got pregnant.

Article continues below advertisement

It makes sense that she's done all of that in such a short time. After all, Blanchard was robbed of a childhood by her mother Dee Dee Blanchard. Dee Dee suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, and convinced her daughter she was sick with various ailments. Gypsy Rose's old medicine cabinet from her mom's house is making the rounds on social media and people are pointing out something interesting about the state it's in. Let's get into it.

Article continues below advertisement

Gypsy Rose's medicine cabinet honeslty tells a full story about her life.

According to ABC News, by the time Gypsy was 8 years old, she was "allegedly suffering from leukemia, muscular dystrophy, vision and hearing impairments and seizures. Gypsy also used a wheelchair to get around and a feeding tube for nutrition and medicine." She also spent much of her life in and out of surgeries.

Someone that sick would require an alarming amount of medication, which Dee Dee happily obtained despite the fact that Gypsy wasn't really ill. In a clip shared by the True Crime Clips TikTok account, we are taken on a tour through the last house Gypsy shared with her mother. This was the home that was built for them by Habitat for Humanity, after Hurricane Katrina destroyed their house in Louisiana.

Article continues below advertisement

Their new house was a sweet pink rancher that looked like something Barbie would love. Sadly, its lovely outsides did not match its horrifying insides. "I could tell Dee Dee did a lot of just hoarding," said Gypsy's father in the clip. "There was stuff piled up, I mean chest high to the back of the room." Images certainly match this description as there is barely a free space in sight, except for one part of the house.