Chris Chan Has Had a Troubled History as an Internet Personality — Did She Escape From Jail?

CONTENT WARNING: This article contains mentions of sexual assault.

The online history of Christine Weston Chandler — better known as Chris Chan — is long and sordid. She gained notoriety as a YouTube vlogger and creator of amateur webcomic Sonichu.

Chris Chan's Know Your Meme page chronicles a troubling timeline of internet trolling, brushes with law enforcement, and highly unsavory criminal sex acts. This would eventually culminate in Chris Chan's arrest in the summer of 2021. She was set to take the stand some time this year.