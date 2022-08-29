Chris Chan Has Had a Troubled History as an Internet Personality — Did She Escape From Jail?
CONTENT WARNING: This article contains mentions of sexual assault.
The online history of Christine Weston Chandler — better known as Chris Chan — is long and sordid. She gained notoriety as a YouTube vlogger and creator of amateur webcomic Sonichu.
Chris Chan's Know Your Meme page chronicles a troubling timeline of internet trolling, brushes with law enforcement, and highly unsavory criminal sex acts. This would eventually culminate in Chris Chan's arrest in the summer of 2021. She was set to take the stand some time this year.
But in August 2022, reports began circulating that Chris Chan has escaped from jail and is on the run from police. While the rumors would certainly add fuel to the fire of her reputation, did Chris Chan actually escape from jail? Here's what we know so far.
Did Chris Chan escape from jail?
In August 2021, Chris Chan was arrested after a leaked phone call suggested that the internet personality was having sexual relations with her elderly mother. Insider reported at the time that she was being held in Central Virginia Regional Jail.
Since her incarceration, Chris Chan has faced several different court hearings. After a year of legal proceedings, the case was set to be brought before a grand jury to decide whether or not a felony charge can be brought to Chris.
On Aug. 28, 2022, however, Twitter went abuzz with speculation that Chris Chan had escaped from jail mere minutes before a trial. A now-viral tweet claimed that "Chris Chan" had escaped and went missing for several hours.
As of writing, no official statement has been made about whether or not Chris actually escaped from jail. Many following her controversies are skeptical about the information, but law enforcement as neither confirmed nor denied the rumors.
Platforms like Kiwi Farms have been tracking Chris Chan for years.
Whether or not Chris Chan actually escaped, the internet is already buzzing with memes and jokes about the information. It isn't surprising, considering Chris has been the target of trolls and online platforms for years.
For instance, an image-sharing site called Kiwi Farms was initially conceived almost specifically to chronicle Chris Chan's activities. The site is widely known for harassing online personalities and is even linked to a 2019 terrorist attack.