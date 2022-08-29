Why Was John McAfee on the Run for More Than a Decade?

As a ground-breaking entrepreneur, prone to alcoholism and drug addiction, the sale of McAfee's company and the pioneering (and eponymously named) McAfee antivirus software made him a multi-millionaire.

As Distractify previously reported he was once worth $100 million. In 2008 he left the United States for the white sand beaches of Ambergris Caye in Belize where he reportedly lived with a number of girlfriends and a half-dozen dogs.