John McAfee's Life Spiraled out of Control Towards the End

Throughout most of his life, McAfee didn't seem to get into much trouble with the law, but that all changed in the 2010s. Per Esquire, McAfee claimed to Fox News in 2019 that he had not paid any taxes since 2010. On top of that, the mogul was involved in a civil lawsuit, which came about as a result of two deaths that stemmed from his involvement in an "aerotrekking" accident. McAfee also faced DUI and firearm possession charges in Tennessee.