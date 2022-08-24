Inside John McAfee's Unraveling: The Tech Millionaire Has Been Arrested Multiple Times

Content warning: This article mentions suicide and allegations of sexual assault.

A new Netflix documentary titled Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee looks at the strange life and death of John McAfee, the computer programmer perhaps best known for founding the global software company, McAfee. After attending the Roanoke College in Salem, Va., John built an incredibly successful career as a programmer for the NASA's Institute for Space Studies, Univac, and Xerox. However, John passed away in 2021 after his life took a turn. What happened?