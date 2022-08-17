Netflix's Miniseries 'Echoes' Is a Dark Hitchcockian Mystery — Where Was It Filmed?
Imagine if The Parent Trap was a dark mystery thriller. That's essentially what Netflix's new series Echoes is about. From Eden creator Vanessa Gazy and 13 Reasons Why showrunner Brian Yorkey, Echoes follows identical twins Leni and Gina — both being played by Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible 3) — who swapped their lives years ago. Things go haywire when one twin goes missing, leaving a mystery and chaos behind.
"There's something you're not tellin' me," one twin says to the other in the trailer. Next thing Gina knows (if Gina is even her real name), Leni goes missing. Did she run away, or was she taken? Gina's on the case, as she's desperate to know what happened to her beloved other half. As the clues add up, the less sense everything makes.
Aside from Michelle Monoghan, the Hitchockian series stars Matt Bomer (White Collar), Ali Stroker (Christmas Ever After), Daniel Sunjata (Graceland), Karen Robinson (Schitt's Creek), Rosanny Zayas (The L Word: Generation Q), Michael O'Neill (The Stand at Paxton County), and Gable Swanlund (The Shrink Next Door), among others.
The missing person posters for Leni McCleary say she's from M. Echo, Va, but was the series filmed there?
Where was Netflix's 'Echoes' filmed?
The seven-episode miniseries was filmed in Wilmington, N.C., at EUE/Screen Gems Studios on 23rd Street, per WECT News.
Wilmington is known to be close to Cape Fear Coast beaches like Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Wrightsville Beach, and offers a beautiful scenic Riverwalk adjacent cozy restaurants and boutiques.
More specifically, permits show that filming took place at vintage store Jess James + Co. on Castle Street as well as on South 17th Street, as detailed by Port City Daily.
The vintage store is run by stylist and fashion editor Jess James, who deems herself a vintage "huntress," which we love.
Michelle Monaghan was hooked on 'Echoes' after reading the first three episodes.
Listen, the trailer for Echoes had us hooked, but Michelle Monaghan relayed that it keeps you guessing until the end, which makes it even more of a winner. We trust her.
"I read the first three episodes and I was so enthralled, I was so intrigued with this world," she tells interviewer Bonnie Laufer. "And I thought I had it all figured out, and I didn't. And the more that I read, the more I wanted to do it."
Considering Michelle plays twins, she had two characters to understand, balance, and get into the minds of. Understandably, she thought she may have been in a bit over her head.
"Invariably, it was truly, probably the most difficult, complicated, ambitious roles that I have ever taken on," she shared.
And though she spent an exhausting amount of time flipping back and forth between Gina and Leni — both mentally and physically — Michelle still feared that the characters blended together too much, that they weren't their own separate people. When she watched the finished product however, she was pleasantly surprised with how different her characters came across. We are so ready for the wild ride that is Echoes.
Echoes premieres on Aug. 19, 2022, on Netflix.