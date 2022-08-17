'13 Reasons Why' Actress Tommy Dorfman Announces Her Engagement
The 30-year-old actress Tommy Dorfman, who skyrocketed to fame with appearances in Love, Victor, 13 Reasons Why, and Insatiable is engaged. Tommy Dorfman, who came out as trans in 2021 in an interview with Time, announced her engagement on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Tommy started to date women after Peter Zurkuhlen, her husband of five years, filed for divorce on Feb. 2, 2022. Tommy shared a few details about her new relationship with her fiancé with Broad Ideas hosts Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen.
Who is Tommy Dorfman's fiancé?
Tommy briefly talked about her engagement during an appearance on the Broad Ideas episode released on Aug. 15, 2022. "I've met the person I’m going to spend the rest of my life with," she told Rachel and Olivia.
She said that her relationship with her fiancé is the first she has had with a woman in a long time. She didn't share details about how they met and how long they have been together.
Tommy briefly talked about her divorce. The papers were filed in February 2022, and the stars separated in June 2021.
Tommy came out as trans in July 2021, and she also spoke about her decision to start dating women after being married for five years.
"I was like, 'This is the year that I’m going to go on some dates with girls and feel that out again and not feel ashamed about it,'" she said. She also shared a few details about her relationship. "It's safe. Also not safe, and like, being in love is so scary. So uncomfortable, so painful. All the universal feelings of being in love that are probably the same."
Tommy told the hosts of 'Broad Ideas' that she would have transitioned earlier was it not for '13 Reasons Why.'
Tommy also spoke about her transition on the Broad Ideas podcast. As she explained, she avoided transitioning because she preferred to focus on her career. Tommy played Ryan Shaver in 13 Reasons Why.
"I got stuck in time for a minute," she said. "I had to put a lot of stuff that I thought I was going to work on or going to do, personal development things, I had to compartmentalize and put them away."
“So when it came to anything around dysphoria or gender and stuff that had already been present I was like, 'Nope that’s not for now,'" she added. As she said, she had concerns about how transitioning would affect her career.
"In those early years of working, I was just trying to understand. I think if I hadn’t booked that job I would have started transitioning a lot sooner," she said.
“I think because my work was so tied to my body and face and identity or whatever I had been identified as, it delayed some of my growth and maturation in my mid-twenties," she said. "And I think I also made decisions that were just not aligned with who I really was and who I really wanted but out of fear. I probably got married for the first time for safety because it felt like a safe, secure space."