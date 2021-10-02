Who Is Ross Butler Dating? Here's What We Know About the '13 Reasons Why' Star's Love Life

Among the many sexy 20-something and 30-something-year-olds playing teenagers on Netflix's wildly controversial series adaptation of 13 Reasons Why , as well as the CW's cringey Archie comic-adapted Riverdale series, is Ross Butler . The dreamy 31-year-old actor (who should probably move on from portraying high schoolers) landed his breakthrough role as Brett Willis on Disney Channel's series K.C. Undercover, which starred Emmy-winner Zendaya, back in 2015.

The TV star is obviously on his way to potential A-lister status, recently nabbing a voice-acting role in Disney's 2021 animated flick Raya and the Last Dragon. So, considering his promising talent and obviously adorable face, people want to know more about Ross's love life. Well, TMZ recently reported that he was spotted romancing another TV star. The masses (at least of the TV-obsessed variety) want to know, who is he dating?

What does Ross Butler's dating history look like?

“It’s hard because we’ve been in COVID for a year now, so I haven’t gone on any first dates in a while. I’m out of practice. My dating life is a little cold right now,” Ross explained to Glamour back in February 2021. “I’m kind of waiting. I’ve just been working on career stuff and taking the time to learn more hobbies.” The actor, who was the trusted host of small private game nights this past winter, went on about why he wasn't trying to date at the time.

“Since I’m the host of the game night, I don’t want to bring a girl over who isn’t about it or doesn’t want to play. That’s just not going to be fun for anyone, and that’s not a date I want,” he continued. Anyone who isn't into a good ol' game night can take a hike, but that's beside the point.

Article continues below advertisement

It seems as though the To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You star was playing it a bit coy for his Glamour interview, not giving much info on his dating situation. He did detail that he prefers bowling as a first date over a traditional dinner, however.

Article continues below advertisement