Social Media Believes That Software Mogul John McAfee's Death Is Very Suspicious

It’s super common for the death of a public figure to make headlines. If there were no known medical issues and if it wasn't a case of old age, social media tends to speculate on what actually caused the death. And in the case of software mogul John McAfee , the speculation has taken a dramatic turn.

After it was reported that McAfee was set to be extradited back to the U.S. from Barcelona, Spain, the mogul was found dead. And of course, conspiracy theorists have been sharing their opinions on social media. The news of his death does seem a bit suspicious to many people.

So, the question of the day is: What was John McAfee's cause of death? Read on as we give you a full breakdown.