John McAfee's Widow Doesn't Believe He Committed Suicide — Will a New Netflix Documentary Have Answers?

"John was a fighter and he had so much more fight left in him. He told me to be strong and not to worry, we would continue to fight all the necessary appeals," wrote Janice.

She went on to say that she was made aware of his suicide via a Twitter direct message and had no knowledge of a suicide note he apparently left behind. In fact, this note was released to the public before Janice or her attorney had a chance to read it.

Janice tweeted out a copy of the note on July 13, 2021, with the claim that it "does not sound anything like someone who has no hope and is contemplating ending their life. This note sounds like one of John's tweets." Janice has also been unable to obtain a copy of the autopsy report, McAfee's death certificate, or any reports from the Spanish prison where he was being held, per the New York Post.