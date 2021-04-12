What Happened to Doughboy on 'Street Outlaws'? Apparently, He Injured His Back

It's always jarring when you don't see your favorite character on a program. When it comes to scripted dramas, it's easy to write off these departures as contract disputes, or maybe an actor just wanting to try and take their career in a different direction — just ask Regé-Jean Page about his decision to leave Bridgerton.

And while reality TV show members certainly have their own behind-the-scenes squabbles, their absences from shows tend to hit viewers a bit differently. Like Street Outlaws fans who want to know where Doughboy is.