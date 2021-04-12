What Happened to Doughboy on 'Street Outlaws'? Apparently, He Injured His Back

What Happened to Doughboy on 'Street Outlaws'? Apparently, He Injured His BackBy Mustafa Gatollari
Apr. 12 2021, Published 4:26 p.m. ET
It's always jarring when you don't see your favorite character on a program. When it comes to scripted dramas, it's easy to write off these departures as contract disputes, or maybe an actor just wanting to try and take their career in a different direction — just ask Regé-Jean Page about his decision to leave Bridgerton.
And while reality TV show members certainly have their own behind-the-scenes squabbles, their absences from shows tend to hit viewers a bit differently. Like Street Outlaws fans who want to know where Doughboy is.
Where is Doughboy from 'Street Outlaws'?
The Joiner, Ark. native whose real name is Josh Day and affectionately goes by the nickname "Doughboy" has been missing from a few recent episodes, and fans want to know just where in the heck he is. So what happened to him? The man's not exactly the most active on social media, but other cast members have commented on his behalf.
Fellow driver JJ Da Boss has reportedly stated that Doughboy injured a disc in his back, which is what's keeping him from appearing on the program. Doughboy, like most racers, is no stranger to accidents, and in the "Put Your Life on the Line" episode, he even struggled with the idea of ever racing again after suffering a car crash.
However in a recent Reddit thread, someone posted rumors that Doughboy was actually involved in legal issues that prevented him from going on camera for the series. "I heard he had some legal issues that kept him from doing the show. And the reason his wife is around is because she’s Precious’s sister," user Jack-Cremation wrote.
Others had just assumed that he was at home helping to take care of his and Trish's eight children. It's unclear whether his absence is due to his "legal issues" or whether it's a health issue that's keeping him away from cameras.
Some 'Street Outlaws' fans worried that perhaps Doughboy had met a tragic end, like Flip did years ago.
Tyler Priddy, aka Flip, passed away on the show, but unlike Josh Day, his life wasn't almost taken by an automotive accident. Rather, it's believed that he committed suicide while in his truck. Others have said that he "carelessly" handled a firearm while he was driving.
Flip was survived by his wife Morgan Amber Priddy, their four sons, and his brother Chris.
In order to honor Flip in the wake of his death, his fellow Street Outlaws cast members and other racers orchestrated a large-scale car burnout ceremony in his honor.
It's not like playing organs and having a bunch of people sitting in pews wearing black suits would've been Flip's style.
You can catch new episodes of Street Outlaws on 8 p.m. EST on Discovery Channel. Will you be tuning in to see the reason behind Doughboy's absence?