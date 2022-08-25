How Much of His Fortune Did John McAfee Have Left by the End of His Life?

A new Netflix documentary titled Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee sporadically follows the last nine years of McAfee's life, which ultimately ended with McAfee fleeing from the United States government due to tax evasion. Eventually McAfee was caught and would be found hanging in his Spanish jail cell just eight months after his arrest.

Despite being incredibly wealthy at one point in his life, McAfee was notoriously bad with money. What was his net worth?