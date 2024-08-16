Home > Viral News > Influencers Allegations Against Sedona Prince Escalated to a Petition and Alleged Lawsuit "I'm scared I'm like I don't know you. I don't know if you're going to put your hands on me again." By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 16 2024, 12:17 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sedonaprince Sedona Prince

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

College basketball player and TikTok creator Sedona Prince has come under fire online as her previous partners have accused her of abuse. The influencer briefly faced similar backlash in 2022 when she admitted to cheating on her ex-girlfriend, Rylee LeGlue, but the allegations recently levied against her are more serious and have had some viewers call for action to be taken against her.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Sedona? Let's breakdown the allegations, the alleged lawsuit, and the petition for her to be "held accountable" for her actions.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Sedona Prince? Multiple partners have accused her of getting physical.

In a 10-part series posted by Olivia "Liv" Stabile months after her breakup with Sedona, she outlined a series of allegations — including claims that Sedona left her in the middle of the jungle in the dark while on a trip together in Mexico.

Sedona requested the pair go on an ATV ride together their third night in Mexico, and they left their phones back at the hotel room to be more present in the moment. Liv claims that Sedona was driving the ATV recklessly, and after Liv requested her girlfriend slow down, she said Sedona "stops [the ATV] as hard as she can, shoves me to the ground, looks me dead in my eyes, and takes off." Liv then claims Sedona left her "in the pitch f--king black," before eventually coming back to get her.

Article continues below advertisement

But Liv isn't the only one with allegations against Sedona. TikTok user Faithlynn Gianna recounted her own "situationship" with the basketball player in a three-part series posted not long after Liv's. Faithlynn and Sedona met through mutual friends, and when Sedona visited Faithlynn, the creator said that she took Sedona with her to a party at her friend's place. While there, Sedona apparently got incredibly drunk, passing out in the friend's spare bedroom.

Article continues below advertisement

After Faithlynn attempted to help Sedona recover from her drunken state, the basketball player ran off, leaving Faithlynn to run after her. From here, though Faithlynn claims she tried to deescalate the situation, she claims Sedona pushed her while arguing with her, later blaming Faithlynn for her drunken state. From there, Sedona's behavior only escalated.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm scared I'm like I don't know you. I don't know if you're going to put your hands on me again like you did in the f--king streets in public, or if you're going to hurt me in my apartment and I'm not going to be able to have anyone to help me," Faithlynn recounts.

Sedona Prince claims she's filing a lawsuit against Liv for her videos.

Even before Liv posted her series, Sedona apparently threatened legal action against her ex-girlfriend if she decided to take her story to social media. Not long after posting her story, Liv reported that she'd received a cease and desist letter from Sedona's lawyer, though the series is still up on her page.

Article continues below advertisement

Sedona publicly said on her story that the videos were "false narratives" with "inaccurate information," and claimed she would be handling the issue in court. “This will be the only time I will comment on this situation. I will let my legal counsel take it from here," she concluded, per Her Campus.

Article continues below advertisement

There's even a petition to get Sedona removed from her basketball team.

At the time of writing, a petition calling for Sedona to be removed from the TCU women's basketball team has more than 57,000 signatures. The petition, created by Leah Cole, refers to Sedona as a "domestic abuser" and calls on the college to remove her from their team.