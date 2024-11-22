Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “Dad’s Already Stress Eating” — Mom Forgets to Upgrade Cruise Cabin, Shows Family’s Cramped Room "That’s a spacious NYC apartment." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 22 2024, 5:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @defnotwanichko

If you're thinking about going on a cruise with multiple people, you may want to take a look at this viral TikTok to see what you could be in for. Ashley Wanichko (@defnotwanichko) posted a viral clip showing off the living space she shared with her family while aboard a cruise ship vacation.

While it may sound like a nice getaway to some, Ashley shared why this may not exactly be the case. That's because she forgot to upgrade the room for her family. This left them in a fairly cramped living space that would make anyone's skin crawl.

She posted about her experience in a viral TikTok that's accrued over 2.3 million views on the popular social media platform. Her clip begins with a recording of the hallway: There are rows of doors leading to cabins on each side of the hall. A blue carpet decorates this area.

A text overlay in the video details the type of imagery folks can expect to see. It reads: "POV: you forgot to upgrade your room and you're about to be REAALL close for the next week." She then pans the camera to her right and unlocks the door, heading inside.

Once in the room, she shows off the congested living quarters. Her husband sits on the edge of the bed, a plate in his left hand and some food in his right. He munches away, staring directly at the camera.

Source: TikTok | @defnotwanichko

Resting above their bed are two upper bunks, which their children are playing on top of. Furthermore, the way these bunks are situated, floating atop their mattress, means Ashley and her husband have to be careful about the angles they use when sitting up in bed.

Due to the close proximity of the bunks, it's not difficult to imagine that one of them may easily bump their heads on the bottom portion of these bunks.

Source: TikTok | @defnotwanichko

The couple's one son mentions something about not being able to take the railing on his bunk down. He begins to ferociously push and pull on the fixture, clearly not a fan of the railing on his sleeping area.

"You can't even take it down!" he shouts, as his younger brother places his hand on his own railing, beginning to do the same, just much gentler. Ashley turns her phone to the mirror, where she records herself smiling and laughing into the camera.

Source: TikTok | @defnotwanichko

She then pans around the rest of the room as her younger child calls out, "Mom, Mommy, Daddy." Ashley shows off the welcome screen on their room's television set and then pans down to show the mini-fridge situated right beneath the TV.

Following this, she then heads into the bathroom to scope out the facilities and seems impressed by the shower set up. This portion of the room doesn't seem to be that much smaller than the cabin section.

Source: TikTok | @defnotwanichko

Again, Ashley records herself in the mirror. She sighs and says, "We better really like each other," anticipating how sleeping, changing, and living in such a confined space during their vacation is a recipe for disaster.

After turning around and exiting the bathroom, she sees her older son standing right outside the door, who exclaims, "Oh! Tiny ..." She quietly mentions that he's being too loud, before walking back out into the sleeping area, where her husband is seated, still enjoying some food.

Source: TikTok | @defnotwanichko

Numerous TikTokers who saw the post said that they shared Ashley's fears. One person penned: "I don’t have kids and I am already overstimulated from the amount of mommy and daddys said in this clip."

Another replied: "No window?? I’d have a panic attack." However, another TikTok user seemed to have a more positive view of the situation, stating that both negative and positive memories will come from this vacation: "Core memories will be made, good and bad."

Source: TikTok | @defnotwanichko

Whereas others said that their children probably had a blast. "Not gonna lie tho as a kiddo this is so unforgettable and special. They will talk about this forever," one said. Another echoed: "I bet the kids thought it was the best setup ever!"