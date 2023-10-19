Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok TikTok Star Fannita Leggett Opened Up About Her Weight Loss Fannita said on TikTok that she'd had weight loss surgery. And after losing 100 pounds, she noticed a change in how people commented on her videos. By Tatayana Yomary Oct. 19 2023, Published 6:01 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@fannita

Dropping pounds is no easy feat. Over the years, we’ve watched folks take on unique diets, try new workout regimens, or in some cases rely on prescription drugs to get the job done (we’re looking at you, Ozempic).

One person who has been open about her weight loss journey has been Fannita Leggett. The TikTok influencer has shed some pounds, but she's also noticed a difference in the way people react to her videos. Here’s the scoop.

Fannita Leggett said in a TikTok video that she'd had weight loss surgery.

In a video posted to TikTok on Oct. 6, 2023, Fannita addressed fatphobia in society and how people's attitudes changed toward her after she lost weight. She said of the negative experiences following her 100-pound weight loss, "I knew these things would happen before my weight loss surgery."

Fannita said that no matter what she said before — even when she declared herself beautiful — people would hype her up in the comments. But now, people just call her a "mean girl" when she does it.

Fans had been talking about Fannita's weight for months by then. in a couple of posts on Aug. 16, 2023, she addressed some backhanded compliments she'd gotten and asked that people stop commenting so much on her body. "Yes, I've lost weight, it's not that big of a deal. Can we chill out?" she said on one of the videos.

In the other video, she said that ever since she'd lost weight, she'd gotten an "influx of attention" and numerous comments on her appearance. "As soon as I started losing weight, all of a sudden I was pretty, when I've had the same face? Hmm. I just find that little tidbit interesting," she said.

Fannita also said in a video on Oct. 4, 2023, that she was "so proud" of how far she'd come in her weight loss journey. In the same video, she filmed herself taking a Pilates class and getting a "healthy lunch."

Fannita Leggett rubbed folks the wrong way after her appearance on the ‘Allegedly Speaking’ podcast.

It appears that Fannita found herself in hot water. On Oct. 10, 2023, the TikTok account for the Allegedly Speaking podcast shared a clip of Fannita appearing on the show.

“Fannita gives us her controversial opinion and some of you just aren’t ready for it,” the video caption reads. During Fannita’s appearance, the host asked her about her “hot take” and she proceeded to share her controversial belief.

“This is going to sound mean, but I promise I’m not a mean girl even though some people think I am,” Fannita warned. “I don’t think everyone is beautiful. I don’t." As the hosts questioned her about it, she elaborated further.

“I think we need to stop," she said. "Some people are ugly and that’s fine. Like some people are and that’s OK. Not everybody is meant to be attractive. Some people are not aesthetically pleasing to look at and that’s just a fact. I’m sorry. I’m tired of the 'everybody is beautiful.' I think everybody is beautiful on the inside or has the potential to be beautiful on the outside. But I feel like not everyone is beautiful on the outside and I’ll die on that hill.”

Naturally, some folks questioned her statement in the comment section while alluding to Fannita’s aesthetic. Some people commented about “wanting to know how she rates herself.” On the flip side, some people agreed with her stance and claimed that she said the one thing everyone is scared to say.