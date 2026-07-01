Farewell to Michael Byrne: The Iconic Villain of Indiana Jones and Harry Potter Dies at 82 Michael Byrne, the British actor whose career spanned more than six decades across film, television and theater, died June 20. By Srimoyee Dutta Published July 1 2026, 3:51 a.m. ET Source: Lucasfilm Ltd. and Paramount Pictures

Michael Byrne, the British actor whose career spanned more than six decades across film, television and theater, died June 20. He was 82.

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The Sun first reported his death. No cause was given.

Source: ITV Studios

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He is survived by his former wife, Carole, who cared for him toward the end of his life; his daughters, Tara and Bryony; and three grandchildren, Tom, Chloe and Jasmine.

The Legacy of Michael Byrne

Byrne's acting career took off in the early 1960s when he joined Laurence Olivier's prestigious National Theatre Company at the Old Vic. The role paved the way for a long theatrical career, leading him to grace some of Britain's most renowned stages, including the Royal Court, the Young Vic, the West End, and Manchester's Royal Exchange Theatre.

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In 1971, he appeared in a Harold Pinter-directed production of Simon Gray’s Butley, alongside Alan Bates, a collaboration that led to a lifelong friendship between the two actors.

Byrne was a familiar presence on British television. He appeared in Coronation Street in 2008 and 2010, playing Ted Page, a character connected to Audrey Roberts and Gail Platt's family storyline.

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International audiences came to know Byrne through his work in major film franchises. He played the villainous Colonel Vogel in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, the elderly Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, and had roles in the Oscar-winning epic Braveheart and the James Bond thriller Tomorrow Never Dies. He also appeared in Casualty, A Touch of Frost, and Sharpe.

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In 2018, he took on the role of Talbot, keeper of the imprisoned queen, in Friedrich Schiller's Mary Stuart in one of his final West End appearances. He delivered a powerful performance in Rupert Everett’s 2019 production of Uncle Vanya at the Theatre Royal.

Over his illustrious 60-year tenure, Byrne shared the screen with some of the entertainment industry’s biggest icons, including co-starring with Sir Ian McKellen in Apt Pupil.

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​Behind the iconic roles, Michael Byrne's final years were anchored by the deep care of his family.

Tributes Pour In

Byrne leaves an enduring legacy, and fans will warmly remember him for the unforgettable characters he brought to life.

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Tributes poured in on social media following the announcement of his death.

R.I.P. to Michael Byrne. pic.twitter.com/AusMoGUWqx — Films to Films (@filmstofilms_) June 30, 2026

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“So sad to learn that yet another fine actor has left us. Loved him in the TV series Sharpe with Sean Bean and was lucky enough to have seen him twice in Arthur Miller's All My Sons at the Liverpool Playhouse many years ago. Rest in peace, Michael,” one user wrote on X.

Another wrote, “Always remember his blue eyes.”

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“Most recently watched him again as Peter Guillam in "Smiley's People."And he had a good role in "The Sum of All Fears,” recalled a third.