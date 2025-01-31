Distractify
Home > News > Politics

Some Federal Employees Have Been Told to Drop Pronouns From Their Email Signatures

"In my decade-plus years at CDC I've never been told what I can and can't put in my email signature."

Jennifer Tisdale - Author
By

Published Jan. 31 2025, 1:12 p.m. ET

Trump Remarks on the Aircraft Crash at Reagan National Airport
Source: Mega

The hits keep coming as President Donald Trump continues to wage a disturbing war against anything he perceives to be connected to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). After suggesting that the January 2025 D.C. plane crash was the result of DEI hiring practices, President Trump continued to focus on federal employees.

Article continues below advertisement

According to ABC News, multiple federal agencies instructed employees to remove pronouns from their email signatures. In internal memos obtained by the outlet, employees were told this had to be done by 5:00 p.m. EST on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025.

President Trump’s Inauguration
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Which federal employees were told to remove pronouns from their email signatures?

Jason Bonander, the CDC's Chief Information Officer, said in a message, "Pronouns and any other information not permitted in the policy must be removed from CDC/ATSDR employee signatures by 5.p.m. ET on Friday." The CDC is of course the Center for Disease Control and the ATSDR is the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, which determines public health effects of environmental exposures to natural and manmade hazardous substances.

Federal employees with the Department of Transportation also received a similar memo which directed them to "remove pronouns from everything from government grant applications to email signatures across the department." An order sent to employees at the Department of Energy stated that this was in alignment with President Trump's desire to remove DEI language in "Federal discourse, communications and publications."

The memo also included instructions on how a person can edit their email signature. An unidentified career civil servant told ABC News that, "In my decade-plus years at CDC I've never been told what I can and can't put in my email signature." The Office of Personnel Management also issued a memo telling agencies to, "Review agency email systems such as Outlook and turn off features that prompt users for their pronouns."

Advertisement
More from Distractify

President Donald Trump Blames Air Traffic Controllers and DEI Measures for the D.C. Plane Crash

President Donald Trump Said DEI Programs Were “Dangerous, Demeaning, and Immoral”

Trump Says He Is Going to Send Migrants to Guantanamo Bay, but Will That Work?

Latest Politics News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.