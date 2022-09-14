Officer Reminds TikTok That She Is Allowed to Go 90 Miles an Hour, Gets Suspended

In the since-problematic TikTok, Federal Way officer Breanna Straus reminds drivers what they should do when they see a cop car on the highway.

“If we’re driving on the freeway in our police car, get the f--k out of the way,” she said, adding “I can go 90 miles an hour, you can’t. You can’t do that. So get the f--k out of the way. If us officers stay behind you long enough, we can find a reason to pull you over.”