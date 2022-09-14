Officer Reminds TikTok That She Is Allowed to Go 90 Miles an Hour, Gets Suspended
Back in July, a police officer made headlines for posting a TikTok video that rubbed some viewers the wrong way. The Federal Way Police Department then suspended her for 10 hours without pay.
While the officer has since removed the video from the platform, Reddit user u/Jaamac2025 was able to obtain a copy of it. In a now-viral post, they share her controversial video and restart the conversation about this officer's behavior.
Federal Way officer reminds TikTok that she "can go 90 miles an hour," but "you can't."
In the since-problematic TikTok, Federal Way officer Breanna Straus reminds drivers what they should do when they see a cop car on the highway.
“If we’re driving on the freeway in our police car, get the f--k out of the way,” she said, adding “I can go 90 miles an hour, you can’t. You can’t do that. So get the f--k out of the way. If us officers stay behind you long enough, we can find a reason to pull you over.”
Long story short, the video did not go over well as some folks thought it suggested that cops are above the law and do not have to follow them. Others were also alarmed by how she said officers can “find” a reason to pull people over. Some thought she was abusing her power as an authority figure.
The Federal Way Police Department launched an investigation following the video.
Commander Kurt Schwan of the department told Seattle Weekly that in the investigation they looked for possible violations of standards in the video, as well as if Straus had any previous disciplinary issues (none were reported).
She ended up receiving a 10-hour suspension without pay for the violations, according to police records. A 10-hour suspension is equal to one shift.
When the video was shared on Reddit, not too many folks seemed pleased with her attitude.
One user reckoned that her punishment of a 10-hour suspension is really just a day off.
Another user questioned why a law enforcement officer would make a TikTok while inside a department car in full uniform. Others argued that unless she has her sirens on, she is not allowed to exceed the speed limit like that.
So, do you agree with how the Federal Way Police Department handled her case?