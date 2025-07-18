Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports

Felix Baumgartner, Known for His Record-Breaking Stratosphere Jump, Dies at 56

Felix's cause of death was announced immediately after his passing.

Elizabeth Randolph - Author
By

Updated July 18 2025, 9:49 a.m. ET

Felix Baumgartner
Source: Mega

Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner died on Thursday, July 17. The athlete, who was 56 years old at the time of his death, is being mourned by the daredevil community.

Article continues below advertisement

Felix was known for his record-breaking jump from a helium balloon in the stratosphere to Earth in October 2012, landing in New Mexico, United States, as part of the Red Bull Stratos project. Here's everything to know about his cause of death.

Felix Baumgartner on the red carpet
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

What was Felix Baumgartner's cause of death?

Felix's cause of death was announced immediately after his passing. According to CBS News, the fearless adventurer died during a paragliding accident in Italy. Italian firefighters at the scene confirmed they found a paraglider that had crashed into the side of a swimming pool in the city of Porto Sant'Elpidio, on central Italy's eastern coast. The New York Post reported that the crash left a resort employee injured.

The Post shared it was possible that Felix had a "mid-air heart attack" when he plunged to his death, though there hasn't been an official autopsy as of this writing. In the wake of his death, Italy's mayor, Massimiliano Ciarpella, released a statement regarding the tragedy.

"Our community is deeply affected by the tragic disappearance of Felix Baumgartner, a figure of global prominence, a symbol of courage and passion for extreme flight," the mayor shared on Facebook.

Article continues below advertisement

Felix began skydiving at the age of 16 and continued to develop his skills in the Austrian military. He landed his first major contract with Red Bull in 1988. He continued training extensively during this time, including his five-year training and planning for his historic stratosphere jump, also known as the Stratos jump.

Felix made global headlines when he actually completed the jump, breaking the record for the fastest free fall by descending at about 843.6 mph and becoming the first human to break the sound barrier without the assistance of a vehicle. In the wake of his death, he leaves behind his longtime partner, Mihaela Schwartzenberg. The daredevil didn't have any children before he died.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Former Texans and Eagles Linebacker Bryan Braman Has Died After His Battle With Cancer

'Where the Boys Are' Singer Connie Francis Has Died at the Age of 87

Irv Gotti, Co-Founder of Murder Inc., Dead at 54 — What Was His Cause of Death?

Latest Sports News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.