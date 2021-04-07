Fernande Grudet aka Madame Claude Had a Daughter — Where Is She Now?

While there's never a shortage of new, original content on Netflix, some of the most popular shows and movies on the streaming service are the ones that are based on true stories.

The French period drama Madame Claude debuted on April 7, and it chronicles brothel owner and "Queen of Sex" Fernande Grudet.

Fernande, who many knew as Madame Claude, rose to prominence in the '60s with an elite network of sex workers. Politicians, actors, and other high profile public figures were clients of her "Claudettes."