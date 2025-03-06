Fiancé Stores Six Sliders in Two Boxes Instead of One, and the Internet Has Thoughts "What if you have plenty of fridge space?" By Jennifer Farrington Published March 6 2025, 11:13 a.m. ET Source: Pexels; Reddit/@gothbanjogrl

We all have our own way of doing things, and sometimes, it doesn’t exactly align with how our partner would do it. For example, I might scoop all my leftovers into one bowl to save space and cut down on dishes, while my husband insists on keeping each ingredient in its own separate container. At the end of the day, it all comes down to preference and practicality when it comes to storing leftovers. But when those choices are put on display for the internet to see, opinions are inevitable.

Article continues below advertisement

In a now-viral Reddit thread, user @gothbanjogrl shared a photo — one that wasn’t even theirs but was apparently too wild not to share — of how a fiancé stored six sliders in two separate containers when they clearly could have all fit in one. Naturally, the internet had some thoughts (over 700 thoughts to be clear). Here’s the conversation Reddit thinks went down before the burgers and buns were individually and deliberately separated into each container.

This fiancé stored six sliders in two boxes but clearly could have fit them all into one.

Any household chore can start to feel tedious after a while, but having to do it after a long day of work and taking care of kids makes it even worse.

Article continues below advertisement

So when Reddit user @gothbanjogrl shared a photo of someone's fiancé storing six leftover sliders in two separate containers — when they clearly could have all fit in one — people immediately saw a red flag: more dishes and less fridge space.

It’s abominable, I know! No, but really — this one seems like a no-brainer. The sliders easily could have fit in the larger container, and the smaller one could have been washed and put right back in the cabinet, where mismatched lids and containers reside in chaotic harmony. (Because let’s be real, who actually has time to organize their Tupperware these days?)

Article continues below advertisement

But here's the logic Redditor @Relevant-Ad4156 used to back up why the fiancé used two containers. Here's the conversation they think played out in their head.

Article continues below advertisement

"I think they'll all fit in this square one. Oh ... they don’t. OK, have to put the other two in another container. Should I just put all six in that one? Nah, what's the point? The square one is dirty now, anyway."

Article continues below advertisement

With 11,000 votes on the comment, it’s clear that many people felt this was a totally plausible explanation. But then, someone else chimed in with another scenario that also makes sense.

After someone pointed out that combining the sliders into one container would save fridge space, this person played out a nightmare scenario (but one that's all too real) suggesting that maybe the fiancé didn’t combine the containers because, hypothetically, their daughter was crying over homework, the son had to get to swimming lessons, the wife was packing bags, and they had just gotten home from work.

Article continues below advertisement

Oh, and the cat puked on the floor and the car was out of gas. If this were happening, then yeah, forget about separating the Tupperware, just get those leftovers in the fridge and move on to the next task! But then Redditor @Merijeek2 offered this explanation below.

Article continues below advertisement

What if the fiancé planned on bringing the two sliders to work the next day?

While plenty of commenters were griping about the fridge space (and if they have one like mine, I totally get it), @Ouaouaron suggested that maybe the fiancé didn’t combine the two containers into the one large one because they knew they'd be bringing the two sliders to work tomorrow, so the small bit of fridge space it took up would only last less than 24 hours. Valid point!

But then @spartaman64 asked, "But do they really need the extra fridge space?" Also a fair point, because sadly, not all fridges are created equal! However, @cmstyles2006 couldn’t help but point this out...

Article continues below advertisement