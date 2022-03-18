Celebrate Women's History Month All Year Long With These Books About Female Friendships

Celebrate Women's History Month All Year Long With These Books About Female FriendshipsBy Anna Garrison
Mar. 18 2022, Published 3:58 p.m. ET
In the words of Nicole Richie, "True friends are like diamonds — bright, beautiful, valuable, and always in style."
Female friendships deserve celebration year-round, but during Women's History Month, it might be an extra good time to pick up a book about female friendships and dive in. Here are a few books about female friendships that will remind you (and your squad!) of your best times together.
'Another Brooklyn' by Jacqueline Woodson
Another Brooklyn is written from the perspective of 35-year-old August, an anthropologist who has returned to New York to bury her father. When she arrives, nostalgia immediately transports her back to the Brooklyn of her childhood and the friendships she made during that time. Through August's eyes, readers see what it was like to be a young Black girl during the 1970s in New York City and the bittersweet friendships she still holds dear.
'Code Name Verity' by Elizabeth Wein
Code Name Verity is a historical fiction novel set during WWII. When "Verity," a spy, is arrested by the Gestapo, she's offered a choice: Confess or die. Instead, she crafts a confession that uncovers her past, including her friendship with British spy plane pilot Maddie, her flying companion when she was captured — and why she left Maddie in the plane's wreckage after they crash-landed.
'You Truly Assumed' by Laila Sabreen
In You Truly Assumed, three Black Muslim women from across the United States come together after a terrorist attack rocks D.C. The three women, Farah, Zakat, and Sabriya, create a blog called "You Truly Assumed," which serves as a safe outlet for their community. The book details the chaos of the friends' individual lives, including their romantic relationships, friendships, and career goals, but it ultimately reminds readers that through sisterhood, change is possible.
'Conversations With Friends' by Sally Rooney
In Conversations With Friends, college friends Frances and Bobbi are performing spoken word poetry in Dublin, where they attend university. When the girls are spotted by a journalist, Melissa, Frances is impressed by Melissa's sophistication ... and her husband. As Frances navigates her relationships with Nick, her father, and Bobbi, she must learn to live moment-to-moment.
'This Is All Your Fault' by Aminah Mae Safi
This Is All Your Fault follows three young women determined to save their local indie bookstore. Rinn Olivera is struggling with a long-term crush, Daniella Korres writes anonymous poetry, and Imogen Azar is just trying to make it through the day. What all three women thought would be lazy hours at the Wild Nights Bookstore quickly becomes a saga of friendship, perseverance, and books.
'My Brilliant Friend' by Elena Ferrante
My Brilliant Friend is the first in a four-book series (and also an HBO Max show) about Elena or "Lenú," the bookish narrator, and her neighborhood in Naples, Italy, in the 1950s. The heart of the story focuses on Lenú's friendship with her best friend, Raffaella "Lila" Cerullo. The Neapolitan Novels, as the series is called, spans an epic sixty years of friendship, growth, turmoil and change. Once shortlisted for the Man Booker prize, this is a tale you won't want to put down.