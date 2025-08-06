'Animal Kingdom' Star Finn Cole Has a Fortune to Match His Talent "Growing up, it was a hobby." By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 6 2025, 5:23 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

If you're a fan of Animal Kingdom or F9: The Fast Saga, you already know who Finn Cole is. The 29-year-old British actor burst onto the scene with his first major role in Peaky Blinders, from 2014 to 2022. But Finn's fandom extends far beyond Peaky Blinders.

Article continues below advertisement

From his start in life in London to his takeover of Hollywood, Finn's career has been on a rapid and upward trajectory. As a result, he has netted an eye-popping net worth that proves talent, and being matched with the right role, is everything. Here's what we know about his net worth and his equally successful brother.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Finn Cole's net worth.

Finn was born in Kingston, London, England, on Nov 9, 1995. His parents, George Cole and Susan Cole, had five sons, including Finn. Finn's siblings include Joe Cole, who starred alongside him in Peaky Blinders (via IMDb). According to Interview Magazine, Finn, the fourth of five brothers, dreamed of working on boats like his father's as a child.

In an interview with the outlet, Finn shared how he later turned to acting instead: "I first became interested when I was in school. I was surrounded by people who were into acting. I had a teacher who I got along with, one of my favorite teachers, and he got me into it. Trying to entertain was something I always got a kick from. It excited me quite a lot. Growing up, it was a hobby, always something I did with friends — we’d put on shows."

Article continues below advertisement

Finn Cole Actor Net worth: $2M Finn Cole is a British actor known best for his role in 'Animal Kingdom' and 'Peaky Blinders.' Birth name: Finlay Lewis Cole Birthdate: November 9, 1995 Birthplace: Kingston, London, England, UK Marriages: 0 Children: 0

He joined the local theater at 17 and landed his first major role in Peaky Blinders a few years later, with a little help from his oldest brother, Joe. Since then, he has had an easy time finding roles that seem to fit his skill set perfectly and has netted an estimated net worth of around $2 million, according to Taddlr. Some sites have his estimated net worth at closer to $4 million, and some as low as $1 million.

Article continues below advertisement

How much is his brother, Joe, worth?

Despite being older, Finn's brother Joe's net worth is roughly the same, estimated at $2.5 million. However, there is no jealousy or competition when it comes to the Cole brothers. In an interview with Graham Norton in 2024, Joe shared how he helped Finn land a role on Peaky Blinders.