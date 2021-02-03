'Firefly Lane' Is Perfectly Poised for Season 2 With *THAT* Cliffhanger

Though the two are platonic soulmates, they deal with serious hurdles, and one threatens to derail their friendship for good. The series is adapted from the 2008 novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah.

Netflix's newest drama series is Firefly Lane , which tells the story of Tallulah "Tully' Hart (Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) from their meeting in 1974, throughout their decades of friendship.

Though the show does closely follow the respective character arcs from Kate and Tully, Season 1 ended in a manner that is far different from the actual conclusion of the book.

Because of these disparate finale scenes, viewers who read the book are wondering if this was done to set the show up for another season. Plus, other invested audience members simply want to know if Kate and Tully will be able to get their friendship back on track.

Will Firefly Lane be back for Season 2?