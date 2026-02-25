Flavor Flav’s Women’s Sports Support Goes From Hype to Real Sponsorship Flavor Flav says women’s sports teams deserve more support. Then he shows up with receipts. By Darrell Marrow Published Feb. 25 2026, 1:47 p.m. ET Source: Mega

After spending decades as one of hip-hop's biggest hype men, Flavor Flav has taken his talents to the Olympics. Over the last two Olympic cycles, the Public Enemy co-founder has turned himself into an unofficial — and sometimes official — Team USA hype machine.

He’s backed U.S. women’s water polo, popped up around the Winter Games, and most recently jumped into the conversation around the U.S. women’s hockey team’s gold-medal win. Flav wants women’s teams to feel seen — and he wants others to join his efforts.

How did Flavor Flav become involved with women’s sports?

Flav’s Olympic storyline really took off in 2024 after he saw a social media post from U.S. women’s water polo captain Maggie Steffens about how many Olympians juggle multiple jobs while training for the games. Flav told NBC Olympics he felt that message personally, especially as a father of daughters.

“I got daughters, and I know what it feels like to be competitive but yet not recognized for what you do,” he said. “Women’s water polo is not really a big popular sport like basketball or football, but I would love to see the sport grow because I like watching it be played. That's why I stepped in and decided to help these girls out. It’s all about giving back.”

From there, the support moved from an idea to an official appointment. In July 2024, USA Water Polo announced Flav signed a five-year sponsorship deal as the “official hype man” for the women’s and men’s national teams. "Supporting USA Water Polo teams is an honor," said Flavor Flav. "As a girl dad and a champion of all sports, I'm excited to bring my energy and voice to this incredible sport. Niche sports often don't get the spotlight they deserve, but they are packed with incredible talent and heart. Together, we're going to make some serious waves!"

Flavor Flav was back for the Winter Games.

Flav made such an impact in 2024, that he was called back for the Winter Olympics. Ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games, he signed on as sponsor and hype man for USA Bobsled and Skeleton, according to NBC Olympics. “My mission is to be their official hype man and push them into the direction of getting those medals,” Flav said. “I’m trying to set the trend to bring more sponsors into the Olympics.”