Flow La Movie Was a Visionary Producer and Musical Artist — What Was His Net Worth?By Leila Kozma
Dec. 16 2021, Published 10:44 a.m. ET
Music producer Flow La Movie (aka Jose Angel Hernandez) and his family tragically lost their lives in a plane crash on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
The 38-year-old artist, his wife, Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia, and his 4-year-old son, Jayden Hernandez, died after their Gulfstream IV private jet went up in flames near the Las Americas International Airport in the Dominican Republic because of technical difficulties. The plane was heading to Orlando, Fla.
Flow La Movie was a music producer, previously working with artists like Bad Bunny. What was his net worth?
A visionary producer and recording artist, Flow La Movie counted Juanka, Nio Garcia, Kendo Kaponi, and dozens of others among his collaborators. As a prolific creator, he worked on releases like "Sin Panty" (a record made in collaboration with Nio and Farruko) and "Mi Favorita," an album resulting from his work with Casper Mágico.
With a distinct sense of style and an eagle eye for chart-topping hits, Flow La Movie established himself as a key figure of reggaeton and Urban Latino.
Flow La Movie
Producer, Musical Artist
Net worth: $32.81 million
A mightily successful producer and recording artist, Puerto Rico-born Flow La Movie garnered hundreds of fans thanks to chart-topping songs like "AM" and "Te Bote." He counted Nio Garcia and Casper Mágico among his collaborators. He also served as the founder of his eponymous record label and a management firm.
Birth year: 1983
Birth country: Puerto Rico
Birth name: José Angel Hernandez
Marriages: Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia
Children: Jayden Hernandez
With over 10 years worth of experience in the music industry, Flow La Movie was at the forefront of the reggaeton and Urban Latin music scenes. "Te Boté," a song by Nio García, Darell, and Casper Mágico that was released by Flow La Movie Inc., spent some 14 weeks on the top of Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart.
A genius businessman not afraid to show off his latest acquisitions, Flow La Movie would frequently take it to Instagram to share photos of his prized possessions. He regularly shared photographs of himself and his wife, 31-year-old Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia, sitting inside their treasured private jet.
The plane crash on Dec. 15, 2021, cost the lives of nine people, including Flow La Movie.
Flow La Movie, his wife, Debbie, son, Jayden, and three other passengers, 21-year-old Keilyan Hernández Peña, 18-year-old Yeilianys Jeishlimar Meléndez Jiménez, and 13-year-old Jesiel Yabdiel Silva have all died, per Daily Mail.
The crew, including the Venezuela-born pilot, Luis Alberto Eljuri Tancredo, the 32-year-old co-pilot from the Dominican Republic, Emilio Herrera, and the 26-year-old stewardess from the Dominican Republic, Veronica Estrella, lost their lives as well.
Many took it to Twitter to commemorate Flow La Movie and send their thoughts to his extended family.
"Flow La Movie and his family all died in the crash," tweeted @sassylee21.
"RIP Flow La Movie. Thank you for the music," tweeted @pinkflamingosss.