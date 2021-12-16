Flow La Movie Was a Visionary Producer and Musical Artist — What Was His Net Worth?

A visionary producer and recording artist, Flow La Movie counted Juanka, Nio Garcia, Kendo Kaponi, and dozens of others among his collaborators. As a prolific creator, he worked on releases like "Sin Panty" (a record made in collaboration with Nio and Farruko) and "Mi Favorita," an album resulting from his work with Casper Mágico.

With a distinct sense of style and an eagle eye for chart-topping hits, Flow La Movie established himself as a key figure of reggaeton and Urban Latino.