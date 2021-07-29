Dusty Hill, ZZ Top's Iconic Bassist, Passed Away at 72 Years Old

Dusty is survived by his wife, Charleen McCrory, and a daughter named Charity Hill from a previous relationship. Dusty and Charleen reportedly began dating in 2000. On March 23, 2002, the duo officially tied the knot and reportedly honeymooned in New York.

Charleen once worked as an actress, appearing in Alien Vows in 1996, but after she and Dusty became serious, she left acting behind to live life away from the limelight.

Charleen has not spoken out yet in the wake of her husband's death.